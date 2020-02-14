DIFFERENT YEAR, SAME LUCK: Sacred Heart girls fall in OT at regionals again

JACKSONVILLE — Sacred Heart’s girls basketball program has taken major leaps the past two seasons, but the Cardinals have also defined the next step.
Getting through the Northeast Regional.
Lanie Henderson’s rebounding and Kynleigh Chestnut’s defense helped Sand Rock overcome Sacred Heart’s huge third quarter, and the Wildcats dealt the Cardinals their second overtime defeat at regionals in as many years 62-57.
Sand Rock (24-9) advanced to face rival Collinsville in Tuesday’s 4 p.m. final.
Sacred Heart (23-8), which lost to Fyffe in overtime in last year’s regional semifinals, felt an old familiar pain.
“It seemed like, I guess, de ja vu again,” third-year Sacred Heart coach Marcus Harrell said. “It’s pretty much the same thing that happened last year. …
“The biggest thing was, we just didn’t rebound the ball toward the end. They got a lot of putbacks.”
Sand Rock got almost as many rebounds as Sacred Heart had points, enjoying a 56-33 edge. Sand Rock coach Lisa Bates excitedly noted the rebounds on the stats sheet.
“Can I say something?” she said. “Fifty-six rebounds, that’s amazing. I’m very proud of them. That’s our highest of the year on rebounds.”
Henderson and Maci Brown fetched 12 apiece, and Haley Grace Lisenbee pulled down 11.
The Wildcats grabbed 25 offensive rebounds and lived off of them after Sacred Heart fought back from a 36-26 hole in the third quarter to enter the fourth with a 48-40 lead.
A Brown putback put Sand Rock up 57-54, and Henderson’s putback plus the and-one free throw gave Sand Rock the lead for good 60-57 with 1:03 to play.
“I just wanted it,” said Henderson, who led Sand Rock with 27 points. “I am just not letting my girl get those rebounds.”
Chestnut took over defending Sacred Heart’s Myiah Harris after Harris poured in 17 third-quarter points to lead Sacred Heart’s rally. Harris was 4-for-5 on 3-pointers in the third quarter.
So determined was Chestnut to stick with Harris that she wouldn’t switch on screens.
“Coach Bates told me not to let her have another three, so I was definitely making sure she didn’t get off a three,” Chestnut said. “Really, what it was, it was just how bad we wanted it. It’s my last year, and I didn’t want to let her take over the ballgame.”
Harris scored four points in the fourth quarter and overtime. She finished with a game-high 32, hitting six of 13 attempts from behind the arc.
“I just don’t know what to say,” an emotional Harris said after the game.
Harrell stepped in.
“It’s tough, especially for the seniors, but it’s tough for somebody like her that plays with the heart that she does,” he said. “A lot of people come out here to play just to have something to do. She comes out because she absolutely loves it, and she’s a true competitor.
“Any time you’re a true competitor and it doesn’t bounce your way when you feel like you left it all out there, it’s tough. It’s really tough.”
Sacred Heart hit 9 of 26 tries from the 3-point arc, with six coming in the Cardinals’ 25-point third quarter. Alisia Person and Serena Hardy hit one apiece, and Hardy finished with 13 points.
Sacred Heart made its second regional appearance, both coming under Harrell. The Cardinals hosted their area tournament for the first two times in their history and won their first two sub-regional games in the same span.
They were also Calhoun County runners-up the past two years. They overcame the loss of center Ayanna Foster to make it back to regional this year.
“This one hurts just as bad, if not worse, to be honest with you,” Harrell said. “I felt like we had the game under control headed into the fourth quarter.
“The first four possessions we just like we drew it, but it just didn’t bounce our way.”