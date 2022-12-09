 Skip to main content
'Different kid': Ohatchee's clutch McFry signs with Southern Union

Whitney McFry signing

As her parents watch, Ohatchee's Whitney McFry signs Friday to play softball for Southern Union Community College.

 By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

OHATCHEE — Whitney McFry’s between-the-lines personality showed out when she delivered a walk-off hit to get Ohatchee to the finals of their area softball tournament last season.

After her approaching senior season, she’ll get to step between the lines at least two more years.

