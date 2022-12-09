'Different kid': Ohatchee's clutch McFry signs with Southern Union

OHATCHEE — Whitney McFry’s between-the-lines personality showed out when she delivered a walk-off hit to get Ohatchee to the finals of their area softball tournament last season.
After her approaching senior season, she’ll get to step between the lines at least two more years.
McFry put pen to paper at her signing ceremony Friday in Ohatchee High’s school library, taking her next step to play for Southern Union Community College.
She will follow in the footsteps of cousin A.J. Broome, the former Spring Garden standout who played for Southern Union.
“As soon as I went there, it was a very pretty campus,” McFry said. “It was kind of out in the middle of nowhere, kind of like Ohatchee is, and I really love that. It’s not far from Auburn, either, and the coach gave me a full ride and all of these other benefits.”
McFry, an outfielder last season, made second-team All-Calhoun County. Her biggest moment came in the 3A, Area 11 tournament, when her walk-off hit in the eighth inning of the final elimination game against Pleasant Valley ensured the Indians area-final and regional berths.
“It was amazing,” she said. “I never thought of a happy feeling like that before. It was just probably one of the coolest things I’ve gotten do to.”
McFry batted .394 with 29 RBIs, a .451 on-base percentage and .495 slugging percentage last season.
She was also an honorable-mention all-county selection in basketball in 2021-22.
“She’s a great leader, for sure,” Ohatchee softball coach Kendall Poe said. “We’ve never had to teach her how to be a leader. You don’t find many kids like that.
“She’s got that old-school type grit that also can’t be taught. She wants to win at all costs. She’s the one who tells everybody to get serious and get down to business. Once she steps between the chalk lines, she’s definitely a different kid.”
