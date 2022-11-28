‘Devoted:’ Brooks’ two-feet-in approach helps Oxford flag football earn title shot

OXFORD — Wes Brooks had just finished driving the Oxford flag football team bus to the team’s state-quarterfinal game at Hewitt-Trussville when he checked his phone.
The team’s coach noticed a text message from one of the team’s star senior players, daughter Sawyer Brooks.
“She said, ‘No matter what happens tonight, dad, I love you’,” Wes Brook said. “Thank you.
“I just smiled.”
There are lots of reasons why Oxford (15-3) made it to Wednesday’s 2 p.m. state final against Auburn (9-1) in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The team is loaded with multisport athletes who have earned All-Calhoun County status in other sports.
Receiver/defender Xai Whitfield is the reigning all-county Class 4A-6A player of the year in girls’ basketball.
Receiver/quarterback/linebacker Reygan White stars in soccer and track and also cheers.
Ashlyn Burns, whose parents played for Wes Brooks at Wellborn High, is an all-county volleyball and softball player.
Sawyer Brooks stars in soccer and cheers.
It also doesn’t hurt to have freshman quarterback like Gabrielle Lindsey, who can throw a football 50 yards.
But Oxford doesn’t make it this far in the second year of Alabama High School Athletic Association-sanctioned girls’ flag football without a state-champion baseball coach who jumped at the chance to coach his daughters, applied knowledge from his years as an assistant football coach and poured every bit as much of his signature analytical energy into a new sport as he has any other.
As a result, he just might get to join the ranks of coaches who have won state championships in multiple sports, coaching boys and girls.
One certainty? He will take a confident team to Auburn. That much showed after Oxford’s semifinal victory over Vestavia Hills, which played out a day before Auburn beat Hoover in the other semifinal.
“We’re gonna win,” White said. “We’re gonna win. We’re going all the way.”
Whitfield called her second crack at a state final in eight months “super crazy.”
“We are going to win,” she said. I’m excited.”
Wes Brooks has brought his touches to flag football, starting with team-culture themes. One season-long theme for Oxford’s team is “two feet in.”
The two-feet theme is about players and parents being all in, in favorable moments and not-so-favorable moments.
Brooks put both feet in when it came to scouting, film study and teaching the game.
In his second full season on the job, his team went into its quarterfinal against Hewitt-Trussville with 11 checks on defense. They ran Tampa 2, Cover 2, Man Free, Two Man, Cover 3 and Cover 1, to name a few.
Checks were made at the line of scrimmage.
“We ran a different version, with one side running Cover 2 and the other side running man-to-man,” Wes Brooks said.
The litany of checks they called in the semifinal game against Vestavia Hills included Nickel, 1-3-3, Sky, Cloud, Gold, 53 Bluff, Cover 4, Cover 1, Money, Trap, Gold Nugget and Robber.
Only offensive formations have animal names like Eagle, Jag, Bear and Hawk, and only offensive plays go by Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck. That’s mostly a holdover from 2021.
“We wanted to give them names that they could remember,” Wes Brooks said.
His film study led to defensive calls like “Robber Rey,” a call that had White covering the center against Hewitt-Trussville. Centers can go out for passes in flag football, and the call led to White’s interception.
“They had run that play 15 times previously, in the last game and a half,” Wes Brooks said.
Oxford didn’t cover Vestavia Hills’ two outside receivers. Why?
“In six games, they threw one ball to those two receivers,” Wes Brooks said.
Adjustments, Wes Brooks has made a few. One of the most effective this season was moving Burns from rusher to mike linebacker to let her operate more like a rover and “do what she wants.”
And by the way, Oxford’s players wanted their positions to be called by the same names used in tackle football.
“They want to be called Mike, Sam and Will,” Wes Brooks said. “At the beginning, I said, ‘Do you want to be Mike, Sam or Will, or do you all want to be Michelle, Samantha?’
“They said, ‘No, we want to be Mike, Sam and Will.’”
That tracks a lesson Wes Brooks learned long ago, at his previous coaching stop.
Brooks coached baseball at Wellborn, his alma mater, but also coached girls’ basketball in 2000. Burns’ mother, Amy, is his former point guard. Andrew Burns, Ashlyn’s dad, was his shortstop.
Wes Brooks learned there’s a time to treat girls like girls, but it’s not game time or practice.
“I did it wrong, early on,” he said. “I treated them like girls and babied them a little bit.
“I found out that, once you cross that line, you treat them like athletes, and you coach them as hard as you can coach them. If you need to get onto them, you get onto them. If you need to give them a break, give them a break. If you need to high-five them, you high-five them.”
Indeed, Wes Brooks has two feet into flag football, and he’ll likely coach it beyond Sawyer’s time on the team. Younger daughter Skylar, a seventh-grader, is on the team.
To hear Wes Brooks talk, he’d coach flag football without daughters on the team.
‘It’s really fun,” he said. “If I could sum it up in one word, it’s really fun, and the girls are having fun. I don’t ever have to ask them to hustle.”
To be sure, his two-feet-in approach has not gone unnoticed. Hence, the text Sawyer sent him before the Hewitt-Trussville semifinal game.
“I love how I’m able to see how much work he puts into it at home,” she said. “Just seeing him so devoted and into things that I’m in is really incredible.”