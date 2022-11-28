 Skip to main content
‘Devoted:’ Brooks’ two-feet-in approach helps Oxford flag football earn title shot

oxford v vestavia girls flag football 012 tw.jpg

Oxford flag football coach Wes Brooks talks to his team after its semifinal victory over Vestavia Hills on Nov. 14.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

OXFORD — Wes Brooks had just finished driving the Oxford flag football team bus to the team’s state-quarterfinal game at Hewitt-Trussville when he checked his phone.

The team’s coach noticed a text message from one of the team’s star senior players, daughter Sawyer Brooks.

