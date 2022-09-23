Deeper than records: Competitive fire drives Hayes’ production

PIEDMONT — Mike Hayes could tell a thousand stories about his sons’ competitiveness. Front-yard football games between oldest son Taylor and record-setting youngest son Jack beat closest to his heart.
Taylor was 8-9ish years old, Jack 3-4ish. Mike was quarterback for both sides.
By rule, the left-handed Taylor could only catch with his left hand. To even things out ever so slightly, Jack could use both hands.
Because of their age difference and Jack’s competitive fire, those games could last a long time.
“You talk about getting flat out tore up and would never want to go in,” Mike said. “We’d try to go in, try to go in, and he’d say, ‘One more time. One more time. One more drive. One more drive. I want to get him. One more drive.’
“Finally, Taylor would let him, just so we could go in, but he would not quit until he at least got one score.”’
Is it any wonder why, 14 years later, the youngest Hayes to quarterback the Piedmont Bulldogs is rewriting Alabama High School Athletic Association quarterbacking records?
Jack Hayes completed 29 of 38 passes for 401 yards and five touchdowns in Piedmont’s 42-14 victory at Ohatchee on Oct. 16, That performance pushed Hayes into first place in AHSAA history for combined rushing and passing touchdowns.
In his 50th career start, Piedmont’s 30-28 loss to Anniston on Thursday, Hayes passed for four touchdowns to claim first place on the AHSAA list for touchdown passes. He broke the record with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Rollie Pinto, starting a run of 21 fourth-quarter points that brought the Bulldogs within a score of a signature Hayes-led comeback.
Hayes has 183 total touchdowns, passing former Lanett star Kristian Story, and 137 touchdown passes, besting former American Christian star Chris Smelley.
With five regular-season games plus playoffs ahead for Hayes, the senior might not be done breaking records. He has 8,954 career passing yards, 1,820 behind Williamson’s JaMarcus Russell, the career leader.
Hayes has 11,427 total yards, 1,791 behind Story’s state record.
The touchdown records earned Hayes a series of interviews with local and state media Friday.
“I’m glad that I got them,” he said. “I appreciate the attention that I’m getting from them, but I’m kind of glad that they’re over, so I can really focus on winning a state championship.”
He credits teammates and teams that have reached three state finals and one other semifinal during his time as Piedmont’s starter.
“Definitely the receivers that I’ve had and the linemen that have blocked for me,” he said. “I think it was, like, 19 different receivers that I threw a touchdown pass to, and the teams that I’ve been on going deep.
“I wouldn’t have gotten the records if we wouldn’t have gone deep into the playoffs every year.”
Jack Hayes' historic TD pass: pic.twitter.com/GZ9pTbAzh9— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) September 23, 2022
The records come on top of an already storied high school career. Hayes is a two-time state championship game most valuable player (2019 and 2021), leading Piedmont to come-from-behind victories against Mobile Christian and Montgomery Academy in those 3A state finals.
He’s the reigning Alabama Sports Writers Association 3A back of the year, and that doesn’t cover baseball, the sport he’s committed to play in college. The Snead State commit is the reigning 3A player of the year after helping Piedmont’s baseball team to a state runner-up finish in the spring.
Hayes has built a resume worthy of the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame and Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame.
“I’ve watched him grow up around the program, being around his cousins and his older brother, and it was evident from an early age that he was going to be a special football player,” 17th-year Piedmont coach Steve Smith said.
Hayes has combined passing accuracy and power running to match his older brother, who also quarterbacked Piedmont to two state titles and came away with two Super 7 MVP awards.
It must be something in the DNA, and coaches who have fielded teams against Jack Hayes have a word for it.
“Very tough competitor,” said Jeff Smith, who’s Wellborn team counted Piedmont as a region opponent until this season.
Alexandria and Jacksonville have each played Piedmont twice in non-region regular-season games during Hayes’ time as Piedmont’s quarterback. Jacksonville coach Clint Smith replied to a request for thoughts on what stands out about Hayes with one word: “Competitor.”
Alexandria coach Todd Ginn folded that word into a three-part answer.
“One, he’s a competitor that hates to lose,” Ginn said. “Two, he always seems calm under pressure. Three, he’s a tough, hard-nosed kid who is good at what he does.”
Five-time state champion coach Paul Benefield, whose Fyffe team took on Piedmont in a 2020 Class 3A semifinal and this season’s jamboree, also sees intangibles as Hayes’ No. 1 factor.
“Winner is the first thing that comes to my mind when I think about Jack,” Benefield said. “He’s a great leader and can beat you in so many ways: very physical runner and has worked into a great passer.”
What else best explains how a scrappy, 6-foot-0 quarterback has compiled a prototype’s numbers?
Yes, he’s had more than four seasons in Smith’s quarterback-friendly system, four as Smith’s starter.
Yes, personnel around Hayes have dictated that he be more of a passer than his older brother. Taylor flashed his arm when the game called for it, including five touchdown passes in a 2016 semifinal against Ohatchee’s run-focused defense, but he most often churned his strong legs behind a line of massive mashers like Mason Langley and Krae Keener.
Piedmont has spread the field around the younger Hayes, letting him work with three and four receivers. His steadily improved accuracy has made teams defend those receivers. With defenses spread out, he’s used his own strong legs to take advantage of running lanes.
“He’s a tough, physical football player that loves to compete,” said Jonathan Miller, who coached Saks through many region showdowns and last year’s overtime 3A semifinal classic against Piedmont. “He obviously is a very good passer, but the thing that has made Piedmont so tough to defend with him at quarterback are the yards he gets running the football.
“When they need a play, he almost always comes through. He’s a special high school football player.”
Hayes also came up as the younger sibling of another multisport star, watching Taylor and other older kids win and win and win as they ascended from youth to varsity ball. That group also included former Piedmont quarterback Tyler Lusk, Hayes’ cousin.
All of that has played its part in Jack Hayes compiling record numbers, but his competitive fire drove his steady improvement as a passer. It’s the thread that, once pulled, likely leaves something less than a record-setting career, complete with his biggest performances in the biggest games.
He threw a school-record six touchdown passes in that 2021 semifinal against Saks.
As for comebacks, he has led a few. Most notably, he led Piedmont back from a 29-6 halftime deficit in last year’s state final against Montgomery Academy, but he also engineered game-winning drives against Wellborn and Alexandria in back-to-back weeks in 2020.
He nearly led Piedmont back from a 30-7 hole against Anniston on Thursday.
“We were like, ‘We can sit down right here and take it, or we can fight back and give them a run for their money right now,’” Hayes said.
He was 11 and playing quarterback for his dad, Piedmont’s one-time varsity coach who turned to coaching youth ball after the 2001 season. Antwon Fegans brought his traveling East Alabama Gators up to Piedmont for a game, and the always-talented Gators led at halftime.
Jack Hayes wasn’t having it.
“Things weren’t looking good,” Mike Hayes said. “Jack came up to me at halftime, and we might’ve been down a touchdown or two, and he was pretty upset about it, because we hadn’t been in that position.
“That was a side of him I hadn’t seen where I could see the grit and determination on his face of wanting to get back at it in the second half.”
Piedmont came back and beat the Gators, and Hayes “torched us,” Fegans said. He said Hayes’ “very physical and violent” running style “changed the game.”
Hayes went on to play a traveling summer 7-on-7 team Fegans formed two years ago, when Hayes’ travel baseball schedule allowed.
“Jack Hayes is a fierce competitor and one of the toughest kids I ever seen,” Fegans said. “He’s a winner. It’s in his DNA. there’s not a game he can’t win.”
Hayes hasn’t ruled out playing college football, if the right opportunity comes. Interest has yet to translate to offers, he said, but he plans to visit Jacksonville State’s Oct. 1 home game against Kennesaw State. Samford has stepped up inquiries, Smith said.
Hayes said his ultimate goal is to play baseball or football for Auburn, where he plans to study information technologies.
Smith has advocated for Hayes publicly, hoping to help him get what Smith sees as overdue football recruiting for a player who has been part of 42 victories in 50 starts.
“At the college level, I’m sure it’s about recruiting people that the experts say are supposed to be the best players,” Smith said. “If I were a college coach, I’d probably do it a little differently. I would recruit guys that I thought were winners.
“There’s not a better winner in the state than Jack Hayes. I don’t care what position, what school and what classification.”