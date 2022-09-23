 Skip to main content
Deeper than records: Competitive fire drives Hayes’ production

Piedmont's Jack Hayes warms up before the Anniston at Piedmont game. During the game Hayes broke the AHSAA all-time career list with 135 touchdown passes. Photo by Bill Wilson

PIEDMONT — Mike Hayes could tell a thousand stories about his sons’ competitiveness. Front-yard football games between oldest son Taylor and record-setting youngest son Jack beat closest to his heart.

Taylor was 8-9ish years old, Jack 3-4ish. Mike was quarterback for both sides.

Piedmont's Jack Hayes during the Anniston at Piedmont game. During the game Hayes broke the AHSAA all-time career list with 135 touchdown passes. Photo by Bill Wilson
Piedmont head coach Steve Smith and Piedmont's Jack Hayes before the Anniston at Piedmont game. During the game Hayes broke the AHSAA all-time career list with 135 touchdown passes. Photo by Bill Wilson

