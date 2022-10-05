 Skip to main content
Dawgs on 2: Anniston keeps perspective with highest ranking in 27 years

Anniston Friday Night Sights

Anniston's football team takes the field before its 32-7 rout of Handley on Friday. The undefeated Bulldogs are No. 2 in Class 4A in this week's Alabama Sports Writers Association poll.

 Ed Browning/Special to The Star

Anniston’s unbeaten run this football season began a vengeful public note about “teams on our list,” but a different theme echoed through the Bulldogs’ locker room.

“We’re really not feeling no type of way,” touted defensive back/kick returner/receiver Jayden “J-Money” Lewis said. “Like coach has been telling us, just stay humble.”

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.