Dawgs on 2: Anniston keeps perspective with highest ranking in 27 years

Anniston’s unbeaten run this football season began a vengeful public note about “teams on our list,” but a different theme echoed through the Bulldogs’ locker room.
“We’re really not feeling no type of way,” touted defensive back/kick returner/receiver Jayden “J-Money” Lewis said. “Like coach has been telling us, just stay humble.”
It’s worked for a 7-0 start, a region title all but won and Anniston’s best ranking in 27 years for the second week in a row, according to records available on the Alabama High School Football Historical Society website.
This season’s latest Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, released today, has Anniston at No. 2 in Class 4A. The ranking comes after then-No. 4 Anniston beat then-No. 2 Handley 32-7 on Friday at Lott-Mosby Stadium.
The No. 4 ranking Anniston carried into the Handley game was the Bulldogs' previous-best ASWA ranking in 27 years. The 2001 team was No. 5 in that season’s final poll, and the 1996 team was preseason No. 5.
Anniston’s current No. 2 ranking marks Anniston’s highest ranking in the ASWA poll since Aug. 31, 1995. Fresh off of winning a Class 6A state title under Rodney Bivens in 1994, the Bulldogs entered the 1995 season ranked No. 1.
Anniston garnered three out of 20 first-place votes in this week’s poll. Top-ranked Catholic-Montgomery got 16 and No. 3 Andalusia one.
There’s a chance Anniston could end up No. 1 before the playoffs.
The Bulldogs’ have two open dates wrapped around remaining regular-season games against Talladega and Cleburne County, two teams with a combined one victory. Catholic-Montgomery plays at Andalusia on Oct. 21.
All Anniston must do to lock up the 4A, Region 4 title is beat winless Talladega on Oct. 14. The region has consistently had three top-10 teams all season … currently No. 2 Anniston, No. 5 Handley and No. 6 Jacksonville.
Anniston would’ve won the region a year ago, but for the Alabama High School Athletic Association imposing forfeits in a non-region game against Ohatchee and a region game against Jacksonville because of an ineligible player. In a region where all four playoff qualifiers finished either 5-1 or 4-2, the Bulldogs wound up falling from first to fourth.
That meant they had to open the playoffs on the road, against another region’s champion, instead of playing another region’s fourth qualifier at home. Anniston lost a first-round game at St. James, 28-26.
Anniston coach Rico White vented his team’s frustrations at Calhoun County Quarterback Club media day in July.
“There’s some teams on our list,” the fifth-year Anniston coach said. “That’s all I’m going to say.”
That statement came against a backdrop of high expectations surrounding Anniston’s most talented team in years. Behind the scenes, White had a different message, one more pertinent now that it was even in August.
“It’s easy to celebrate too early,” he said. “Show humility. Know how to handle wins, as well as losses.”
The Bulldogs have had moments to celebrate. Their season so far includes victories over Calhoun County rivals Wellborn, Jacksonville, White Plains and Piedmont.
Anniston won at Piedmont then beat Handley at home the past two weeks.
Against Piedmont, Anniston survived Piedmont’s 21-point fourth quarter to beat a Class 3A powerhouse, 30-28. It was a big moment on the Field of Champions for a program that struggles to schedule non-region games against county rivals.
“It meant a lot, as far as making a statement of the kind of program we’re trying to build and the standard we’re trying to set,” White said. ”You play top quality opponents, you never know how the outcome may come, but we did a good job and controlled that.”
A week later, Anniston beat Handley for the second year in a row, this time in dominating fashion, in what many viewed as a potential area game of the year.
“More than anything, it shows what type of focus our team has, and the hard work they’ve put in to get to that point,” White said. “Football is a long season. You’ll take bumps and bruises and all of that, but to have played those types of opponents we have played and sustained, it shows what kind of conditioning we have.”
Assuming Anniston doesn’t suffer a colossal upset down the stretch, it will finish the regular season unbeaten for the first time since 2001.
Having two open dates, which speaks to Anniston’s difficulties in scheduling, wasn’t White’s preference but gives the Bulldogs a chance to mend any nagging injuries ahead of the playoffs.
Anniston faces a brutal 4A South playoff bracket, but things shape up for the Bulldogs’ best chance in years to turn high expectations into results. Not even the 1995 team did that, starting 0-2 against Wellborn and Oxford, finishing 6-4 and missing the playoffs at a time when only two teams made the playoffs out of a four-team region.
Anniston has made the semifinals twice since then, 2011 and 2019. The Bulldogs want to win the school’s third state title and first since 1994 but must keep things in perspective, Lewis said
“Don’t go by the rankings,” he said. “Just play one game at a time. The rankings don’t mean nothing until the end of the season, until you win a state championship, and that’s all we’re worried about."