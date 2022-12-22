DAWGS IN TRANSITION: With White moving on, Ball 'absolutely' will apply for opening

Anniston’s newly vacant position for head varsity football coach has one announced candidate, and it’s an assistant who made a name for himself leading the program’s efforts to help players earn chances to play college ball.
Bradley Ball will “absolutely” apply for the job, he said Thursday. Ether way, he said he’s “not leaving” Anniston.
Rico White, the newly named All-Calhoun County Class 4A-6A coach of the year, has accepted an offer to lead Mae Jemison’s program.
White leaves after going 35-23 In five seasons at Anniston. He led the Bulldogs to the Class 4A semifinals in 2019 and quarterfinals in 2022. He also coached Anniston to a Region 4 title in 2022.
The Bulldogs finished 11-1 this past season, recording the school’s first unbeaten regular season since 2001. They lost in the quarterfinals 35-28 to eventual 4A state champion Andalusia.
White will go on to lead a program that went 0-10 in 2022, its eighth year of existence. The Jaguars have endured six consecutive losing seasons, including the past three under Harold Wells.
Multiple attempts to reach White about the Mae Jemison opening over the past week were unsuccessful.
Ball, who attended Anniston’s basketball game against Jacksonville on Thursday, said he’s “born ready” for the Anniston opening.
“Football is what I love and what I do,” he said. “We’ll just see how the chips fall.”
Ball’s biggest off-field function for Anniston has been upping the program’s output of college players. Former Bulldog defensive back Antonio Kite just completed his first season at Alabama. Senior offensive lineman Ryqueze McElderry graduated early and began bowl practices with Alabama this week.
Senior quarterback Kamron Sandlin, a South Carolina commit, will hold a joint signing ceremony with McElderry on Friday at 2 p.m.
Several current Bulldogs have offers with Power 5 college programs. Freshman defensive lineman Hezekiah Harris has an offer from SEC member Mississippi State.
Ball has spent five years on White’s Anniston staff. Before that, he coached two years at Lee and one at Mae Jemison.
“Coach White hired me, and we had a vision coming into this thing together,” Ball said. “Everything we’ve accomplished for the last five years, playoffs all five years, we’ve done everything except win a championship.
“I’d call that success. You can’t mention 4A without mentioning Anniston.”
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.