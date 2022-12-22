 Skip to main content
DAWGS IN TRANSITION: With White moving on, Ball 'absolutely' will apply for opening

Anniston signing day

Anniston High recruiting coordinator Bradley Ball speaks during 2020 national signing day at Anniston High School. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Anniston’s newly vacant position for head varsity football coach has one announced candidate, and it’s an assistant who made a name for himself leading the program’s efforts to help players earn chances to play college ball.

Bradley Ball will “absolutely” apply for the job, he said Thursday. Ether way, he said he’s “not leaving” Anniston.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.