Davidson Classic: Whitfield, Oxford girls top Auburn this time

OXFORD — Xai Whitfield certainly recognized some faces among the opposition as Oxford’s girls’ basketball team took on Auburn on Saturday.
Auburn’s Brooke Hallman quarterbacked the Auburn flag football team that beat Whitfield and her Oxford teammates in their Nov. 30 state final in Auburn.
Syriah Daniels, Kristianna Ware and Taite Pearson all made big plays for Auburn that day in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Whitfield didn’t forget.
“A bunch of them from the flag football team are on the basketball team,” Whitfield said.
Whitfield got her revenge Saturday, erupting for 11 of her 23 points in the first quarter as Oxford’s girls downed Auburn 60-55 in the Larry & Connie Davidson Classic.
The Yellow Jackets won on a night when Lauren Ellard, Kaleah Taylor and Mikiya Wilson, seniors on the 2021-22 team that made Oxford’s first-ever Final Four appearance, came to see their alma mater play. Ellard plays for Birmingham Southern, Taylor for Shelton State.
The Yellow Jackets also improved to 7-4 in the latest test from a brutal early schedule. The reigning Class 6A state runner-up prevailed over a team that made the 7A Final Four last season.
“We’ve already played the 7A state champion, 6A state champion, 3A Final Four and 4A Final Four, and those are our four losses,” Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. “We want to be able to compete in games like this.
“This is a huge win.”
Oxford also overcame a scare when Whitfield, the reigning All-Calhoun County Class 4A-6A player of the year and a finalist for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 6A player of the year, came up limping with 7:20 left in the fourth quarter and Oxford nursing a narrow lead.
The Yellow Jackets kept their lead while Whitfield worked her right ankle back into playing readiness.
“When she went down, all four of our seniors were in, and we said, ‘Hey, no matter what happens right here, we’ve got to make sure we finish this thing out,’” Bennett said. “We did a good job of that. We didn’t panic. We didn’t turn the ball over, and Xai is our primary ball handler.”
Whitfield returned to the action in time to make big plays down the stretch.
Hallman, most valuable player in the state flag-football final, hit a 3-pointer to bring Auburn within 55-53. Whitfield, a star receiver and defender in flag football, answered with a driving bucket at 1:20.
Whitfield also made a free throw with 29.3 seconds left to extend Oxford’s lead to 59-53.
“It felt good,” Whitfield said.
Bennett called Whitfield’s performance “phenomenal” and acknowledged football might’ve played a part in her motivation.
“We didn’t really talk about that or mention that,” Bennett said. “I could see that, but it wasn’t discussed. Maybe it wasn’t just from football or how that game went.”
Whitfield’s performance helped Oxford overcome Daniels’ game-high, 25-point performance, but she wasn’t Oxford’s only standout. Justice Woods added 12 points, including a free throw in the final minute to help keep Auburn bay.
JaMea Gaston scored all of her eight points in the second quarter, including a bucket and 3-pointer just before halftime. Those makes started an 11-0 run that carried into the third quarter and pushed Oxford out to a 38-26 lead.
Oxford never trailed after that.
“Our defense in the second half, we made a couple of adjustments on their ball screens, stuff like that,” Bennett said. “Communication was a little better. Their shots that they hit in the first half were wide open. They were a little more contested (in the second half).”
Boys
Hiram (Ga.) 63, Oxford 52: Jayden Lewis scored 20 points, and Jaylen Alexander added 15, but Oxford's boys fell in the Classic's final game.
The Yellow Jackets, who lost four key seniors from last season and play with one senior, went 0-3 against Pinson Valley, Carrollton (Ga.) and Hiram.
Hiram outscored Oxford 26-15 in the second quarter to separate from the Yellow Jackets.
"Outside of a three-minute segment of the second quarter, or four-minute ... we fought," Oxford coach Joel Van Meter said. "They're a very good team. They've got size, athleticism, can shoot it, but it's like I told our guys.
"We get nothing for this, other than a loss, and that's on us. because we decided for three or four minutes that we wouldn't fight. The rest of the game, we fought."
Hiram, a Georgia Class AAAAA team, improved to 8-1 behind 19 points from Chase Tyler, 16 from Walter Matthew, 11 from Sekai Lockhart and 10 from Javores Boyd.
The inaugural Davidson Classic featured three games Thursday, two Friday and seven on Saturday. Aside from Oxford's boys and girls, participants included boys' teams from Auburn, Jacksonville, White Plains, B.B. Comer, Central-Phenix City, Dothan, Fairfield, Homewood, Huffman, Northgate (Ga.), Pinson Valley and Shades Valley and girls' teams from Auburn and Pinson Valley.
Several teams brought Oxford connections, including Dothan boys' coach and former Yellow Jacket player and assistant coach Jeremy Bynum.
Van Meter said he hopes to make the Classic an annual event to honor Larry Davidson, Oxford's long-time athletics director, former head coach and member of two halls of fame, and wife Connie, a long-time teacher in Oxford City Schools and presence around the basketball program.
The event is also a draw for former players, like Northgate head coach LaVarrett Pearson.
"It was great," Van Meter said. "We had great games, competitive games, very good teams, and it served its purpose.
"It was an opportunity to give back to Coach Davidson and Mrs. Davidson and to celebrate them and to lift them up. We were able to get former players here, and there were great crowds, and we got three home games out of it that showed us more about who we are."