Davidson Classic: Whitfield, Oxford girls top Auburn this time

Xai Whitfield

Oxford's Xai Whitfield grins in the final minutes of the Yellow Jackets' 60-55 victory over Auburn in Saturday's action in the Larry & Connie Davidson Classic on Larry Davidson Court.

 By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — Xai Whitfield certainly recognized some faces among the opposition as Oxford’s girls’ basketball team took on Auburn on Saturday.

Auburn’s Brooke Hallman quarterbacked the Auburn flag football team that beat Whitfield and her Oxford teammates in their Nov. 30 state final in Auburn.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.