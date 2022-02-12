Dancin': Hughes keeps promise as Faith Souljas on to first area title since 2011

One of Cory Hughes’ successes in year one as Faith Christian’s boys’ basketball coach is he can take a challenge from his team … a dance challenge.
“They asked me if I knew how to ‘Crank That Soulja Boy,’” Hughes said. “I said, ‘Of course, that song came out when I was a senior, so I cranked that my whole senior year.’
“They said, ‘Will you do it for us?’ I said, ‘You all win this area championship, I’ll do it for you.’”
Hughes kept his promise after Faith downed short-handed Ragland 82-48 in Saturday’s Class 1A, Area 10 final at home. The Alexandria graduate brought it with a touch of River Dance in front of the Lions’ bench as both teams awaited postgame trophy presentations.
Faith Christian collects its 1A, Area 10 trophy. pic.twitter.com/FfjzlI6VFh— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) February 13, 2022
After spending much of the fourth quarter chanting for reserves on Faith’s bench, the school’s student section gave their thumb up: “We want Cory! We want Cory!”
Hughes acknowledged that he practiced ahead of Saturday’s game.
“I’m not going to lie,” he said. “I tuned it up a little bit. It’s been about 10 years.”
Hughes danced to solid reviews from his players.
All-tournament point guard Jacques Prater gave his coach an eight on a scale of 10.
“I think he could’ve put a little more emotion into it,” Prater said, jokingly.
Tournament most valuable player Ethan Richerzhagen rated Hughes’ moves better than expected.
“I’m pretty proud of him,” Richerzhagen said.
After postgame festivities, Hughes’ players greeted his locker-room return with a dousing.
Faith Christian coach Cory Hughes gets doused in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/A717AUFFou— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) February 13, 2022
Why not dance and celebrate? The area title was Faith’s first since 2011. The Lions will make their first sub-regional appearance since 2016, playing host to Sumiton Christian on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
If Faith wins, it will make its first Northeast Regional appearance since 2011, and the Lions hope to make their first Final Four since 2008.
Hughes said he’s “super excited” for the Lions, who accepted his Alexandria-style more structured offense and full-court man-to-man defense like, well, Souljas.
“We brought something totally new in, something foreign to these guys,” Hughes said. “Without rejecting it, they embraced it.”
Faith Christian, the 2021-22 Class 1A, Area 10 champion. pic.twitter.com/xuoueChiUd— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) February 13, 2022
It showed up starting at the end of the first quarter. Leading 17-16, the Lions launched into a 20-3 run to take a 37-19 lead by the midway point of the second quarter.
Playing without top scorer, facilitator and multi-sport standout Jordan Turner, who broke his collarbone while diving for a pass in a 7-on-7 camp, Ragland committed eight turnovers in the second quarter.
Faith led 44-24 by halftime and swelled its lead to as much as 82-36 in the fourth, when reserves Brodie Dodson and Connor Richerzhagen hit back-to-back 3-pointers.
“That statistician told me we had 12 steals at the half,” Hughes said. “That’s just how we love to play basketball. That’s great for us, because we had about eight offensive rebounds to go with that.
“We got 44 shots before the half.”
Ethan Richerzhagen led the way with 28 points, and Thomas Curlee added 23. Yashua Arevalo added 15. All three joined Prater on the all-tourney team.
The Class 1A, Area 10 all-tournament team. Faith Christian's Ethan Richerzhagen MVP. pic.twitter.com/tVPSmmkVmh— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) February 13, 2022
The Lions’ big moment occurred before an audience that included former Faith standout Mike McGraw, now Oxford’s senior point guard in his third season with the Yellow Jackets.
Hughes is Faith’s third coach in three years.
“This team, the chemistry has been building for four years,” Ethan Richerzhagen said. “I’m just thankful.
“We deserve this. We’ve been working hard through the ups and downs, from coaching changes to everything, so we’re so blessed and just thankful to receive this.”
More from Faith Christian's 1A, Area 10 triumph. pic.twitter.com/vuVD5TlZ1H— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) February 13, 2022