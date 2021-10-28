Cross Country: Pleasant Valley boys, Alexandria girls, White Plains girls win sectional titles

Pleasant Valley’s boys, Alexandria’s girls, White Plains’ girls and Lincoln’s boys won their cross country sectionals Thursday.
The top four teams and top six individual finishers not on those teams qualify for the state meet Nov. 6 on the Jesse Owens course at Moulton.
Other team state qualifiers include White Plains’ boys (second, 4A Section 2), Alexandria’s boys (second, 5A Section 3), Faith Christian’s boys (second, 1A/2A Section 2), Oxford’s boys (third, 6A, Section 5), Lincoln’s girls (third, 5A Section 3), Jacksonville’s boys (fourth, 4A Section 2), Jacksonville’s girls (fourth, 4A Section 2) and Pleasant Valley’s girls (fourth, 3A Section 3).
Sectional champions
Pleasant Valley’s boys had seven of the top 12 finishers in the 3A, Section 3 meet, which played out on White Plains High School’s course. Cayden Nelson led the way in first place (16:58.70). Alec Vess (fifth, 18:27.94), Jaden Veazey (sixth, 18:34.46) and Braxton Williams (seventh, 18:44.02) finished in the top 10.
In 4A, Section 2 girls, also at White Plains, Wildcats’ freshman Maddyn Conn took first place in 19:36.37. She ranks first in Class 4A and won the Calhoun County meet last week.
All five of White Plains’ scoring runners finished in the top 12: Anna Strickland (third, 20:35.52); Baylie Webb (eighth, 22:22.42); Adriana Sotelo (ninth, 22:29.69); and Kate Reeves (12th, 23:30.51.
Alexandria’s girls came out on top in 5A, Section 3 at Clay Central. Michaela Moore led the way in second place (21:51.22).
The Valley Cubs’ other scorers included Michaela Watts (fourth, 22:13.34), JoJo Watson (sixth, 22:44.96), Toryn Barnes (ninth, 23:36.79) and Mackenzie Watson (21st, 25:00.76).
Lincoln’s boys dominated in 5A, Section 3 with 40 points, 64 better than second-place Alexandria. Four Golden Bears finished in the top 10: Ja’Leel Harris (fifth, 18:23.61); Turner Chappell (sixth, 18:28.32); Ben Boudreaux (eighth, 18:36.67); and Jack Wiggins (ninth, 18:40.06).
Jaylon Rivers took 12th in 19:00.17.
Others of note
Noah George led Oxford in 6A, Section 5 at Cullman, finishing third in 16:51.60. For Oxford’s
girls, Katie Keur (third, 20:52.91) and Emerson Maniscalco (eighth, 21:43.69) qualified for state.
Alexandria’s Jonah Medders was the top area finisher in the 5A, Section 3 boys’ meet, taking fourth in 18:14.66. Alexzandria Byrd led Lincoln’s girls in fourth place (22:41.52).
In 4A, Section 2 boys, Munford’s Dakota Frank won in 16:52.53. Handley’s Jesse Baldwin (fifth, 18:11.24) and Dayton Handley (36th, 22:04) qualified for state..
Evan Garner led Jacksonville’s boys in sixth place (18:13.44), and Caden Johnson had White Plains’ top finish in ninth (18:39.57).
In the girls’ race, Sarah Sloughy paced Jacksonville in fifth (21:26.37). Munford’s Isabella Foshee qualified for state individually in sixth place (21:35.44).
In 3A, Section 3, Macey Roper had Pleasant Valley’s top finish in seventh (22:29.80). Piedmont’s Mattie Todd qualified for state in ninth (22:42.18).
Carson Limbaugh led Faith Christian in 1A/2A, Section 2, finishing fifth in 18:32.19. Donoho saw three boys and one girl qualify for state individually: Carter Stremmel (13th, 20:14.31); Jack Wallace (18th, 20:46.16); Riley Goodson (19th, 20:55.45); and Rory Parks (24th, 25:16.90).
Ohatchee’s girls didn’t finish among the top four teams in 3A, Section 2, but all five runners were among the top six individual qualifiers: Ashlie Easterwood (16th, 24:19.21); Magen Brown (21st, 25:46.08); Anna Watwood (29th, 27:11.30); Ella Whitehead (30th, 27:30.27); and Coalie Easterwood (31st, 27:34.93).
Also, Saks’ Jay’Onna Cobb (34th, 29:51.26) qualified.
Ohatchee’s boys had three qualifiers: Jakob Miellmier (30th, 21:35.88); Cole Schmidt (32nd, 21:58.09); and Colton Quinn (38th, 23:14.85).