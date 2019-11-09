OAKVILLE — Ohatchee’s Jayda Fair won a state cross country championship Saturday when she finished first in the Class 1A-2A girls field.
She finished the Oakville Indian Mounds course in 20 minutes, 1.56 seconds.
She finished well ahead of Cold Springs’ Reagan Parris (20:29.52) and Holy Spirit’s Anaelyse Perez-Ruiz (21:02.68).
The senior helped Ohatchee finish fifth in the team standings. Whitesburg Christian Academy was the winner.
Donoho junior Taylor Simmons was eighth. Ohatchee sophomore Clara Ryan was 26th.
For Faith Christian, Elizabeth Bedford was 46th, Evie Garrett 47th and Chloe Belcher 48th.
Class 4A boys
White Plains’ Jake Moore finished second to UMS-Wright’s Joseph Perry. Moore ran the race in 16:02.51, while Perry finished in 15:55.67.
Moore helped White Plains place third.
Teammate Kayd Hightower was eighth, while Luke Larson was 19th and Jake Middlebrooks 20th.
Class 4A girls
Jacksonville’s Olivia King placed third in 19:58.71. Lamp’s Kathy Hammond was first in 19:20.89, and West Morgan’s Yarahy Marcelino was second in 19:36.40.
In the team standings, White Plains was fifth and Jacksonville sixth.
Jacksonville’s Sarah Sloughfy was 18th individually. For White Plains, Savannah Yates was 23rd, Camden Wilson 24th, Anna Strickland 26th and Adriana Sotelo 30th.
Class 1A/2A boys
Ohatchee finished eighth, while Jacksonville Christian was 13th.
For Ohatchee, Luke Fair was fifth, while teammate Dalton Fitch placed 27th.
JCA was led by Leonardo Rosas, who was 44th.
Class 3A boys
Pleasant Valley was fourth as freshman Cayden Nelson placed fifth individually. Oliver Young was 24th, and Coleman Haynes was 26th.
Class 3A girls
Trinity Roberts placed 12th to pace Pleasant Valley, which was sixth.
Class 5A girls
Alexandria’s Michaela Moore finished 28th, and teammate Michaela Watts was 44th.
The team was 11th.
Class 6A
Katie Keur was 52nd and Mia Munoz was 75th to pace Oxford girls.
For the Oxford boys, Josue Alvarez was 50th and Noah George was 65th.