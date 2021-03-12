Cross country: Jacksonville's Shelton wins meet for Spring Hill

Former Jacksonville High cross country standout Mary Shelton won a race recently for Spring Hill College.
Shelton, a junior, won the Wolf Pack Open at Loyola University in New Orleans on Feb. 26 against a field of 24 competitors. She completed the course in 20 minutes, 5.8 seconds.
The Spring Hill team finished second. This was the team's first meet since COVID-19 caused a shutdown of athletics for Spring Hill, which is an NCAA Division II school based in Mobile.
Shelton, a junior from Jacksonville, and baseball player Nicky Gibbs were named the Spring Hill student-athletes of the week.
This is her third year to compete for Spring Hill. Last year, she earned all-academic honors in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.