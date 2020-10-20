Cross country: Alexandria ready to make some noise at county meet

Alexandria cross country coach Phillip Hartsfield knows it’s going to be a tall task to compete with the top teams in Thursday’s Calhoun County championship meet at Choccolocco Park. Girls are set for 4 p.m. and the boys at 4:45 p.m.
White Plains won the boys' and girls' meet last year with Pleasant Valley finishing a close second in both. Hartsfield expects this year’s meet to look similar at the top with Oxford having a shot to crash the party in the boys' field.
“I think it’s a three-way race, I really do, on the boys' side between White Plains, Pleasant Valley and Oxford,” Hartsfield said. “On the girls side, there’s no doubt, Pleasant Valley and White Plains are the two to beat.”
Alexandria may be considered a long-shot to win a county championship this year, but that doesn’t mean the Valley Cubs have nothing to run for. Hartsfield would like to see his runners continue to get faster with personal records being the top goal.
“No. 1, I would like for them to get PRs. That’s always something that you strive for,” Hartsfield said. “I want them to compete against themselves and not just the people that are out there in front of them.”
On the boys' side, Alexandria is led by sophomore Jonah Medders. Hartfield described Medders as “probably the hardest worker that we’ve got.”
“He has a pretty strong work ethic, and he’s just getting better every time that we run,” Hartsfield said.
Hartsfield also said junior Ben Wade has been getting faster every week, along with sophomore DeShaun Foster and junior Landon Phillips.
Unfortunately for the Valley Cubs, the boys’ team won’t be at full-strength during Thursday’s meet. One of their top five runners is currently in COVID-19 quarantine, tempering expectations for a group Hartsfield called “the fastest boys’ team that we’ve had.”
Hartsfield expects Alexandria’s girls to compete for a spot in the top three behind White Plains and Pleasant Valley.
“On the girls’ side, we are still one of the top three teams,” Hartsfield said. “I mean, our program is like 6 years old, and on the girls’ side, we’ve been 1, 2 or 3 every year except for one. That’s pretty strong. In the county, that’s pretty strong.
“I want to be back up there in that 1 or 2 spot.”
The girls’ team is led by junior Michaela Watts and sophomore Michaela Moore.
“Michaela and Michaela are my studs,” Hartsfield said. “They’re the two best runners that I’ve got.”
Hartsfield believes the Valley Cubs’ No. 3 and No. 4 runners — seventh-grader Toryn Barnes and eighth-grader Peyton Barker — will continue to get better as the years go on. Neither had run before this year.
Ultimately, Hartsfield is hoping a strong showing Thursday will carry over to sectionals Nov. 5.
“I’d like for them to get a PR, get faster, so that when we get ready to run our next race, which is sectionals, we’ll be hitting on all cylinders and be able to qualify to go to state,” Hartsfield said.
For Hartsfield, it’s all about getting better each time out.
“I don’t want to go backwards,” he said.