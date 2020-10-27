COVID’s bite: Virus’ reach, abnormal dose of normal challenges grounded Falcons

Mark Sanders coached Donoho’s replacement-game loss to Gaylesville with a lot on his mind, and it had nothing to do with COVID-19’s ubiquitous impact on his Falcons’ star-crossed season.
On this night, COVID-19 impacted him more personally than any positive test, any contact tracing, any forfeit that sidelined players, an assistant coach or himself. On Friday, Sanders’ parents were admitted to the hospital with the virus and related pneumonia.
“It was rough coaching that game,” Sanders said.
His parents remained hospitalized as of Monday night, but “they’re hanging in there,” Sanders said.
The same could be said about Donoho’s officially one-win team, which hasn’t won on the field.
The Falcons have had company. Several locales felt COVID-19’s impact this season, on top of normal football issues like attrition and injuries.
Jacksonville had to forfeit midseason games against Piedmont and Handley, the Piedmont game being one of Calhoun County’s most anticipated non-region games. The Handley game likely would’ve determined the Class 4A, Region 4 title.
Handley would’ve been favored at home, but a forfeit officially decided the region title.
Jacksonville also saw two of its top players, quarterback Jimmy Ogle and middle linebacker Jackson Moses, miss two games apiece with individual quarantines.
The Golden Eagles still managed to finish second in their region and earn the right to open the playoffs at home.
One of the area’s most high-profile players, Oxford five-star prospect Trequon Fegans, missed two games in quarantine. Same for all of his brothers on the Yellow Jackets’ roster.
Weaver forfeited two games, to Piedmont and Armuchee (Ga.) High School.
Unable to find a replacement opponent, Piedmont lost a home gate because of Weaver’s forfeit.
Then again, Piedmont enjoyed an unexpected highlight. The Class 3A Bulldogs beat 7A Grissom, a replacement opponent for Jacksonville.
Oxford and Saks took time off or modified summer workouts because of positive tests.
Around Alabama, COVID-19’s bite hasn’t left a huge mark. About 92 percent of all scheduled varsity football games have been played, Alabama High School Athletic Association spokesman Ron Ingram said. Of the forfeits, about 52 percent came from 13 schools that either canceled seasons in August or shut down before the season ended.
Few teams suffered more COVID-19 impact than has Donoho.
A positive test on the coaching staff forced the Falcons to miss two weeks of practice in August. That turned out to be a false positive, but the same assistant coach later tested positive again and he has missed much of the season.
The loss of practice time in August forced Donoho to reschedule its season-opener against Pleasant Valley. By rule, the Falcons would not have had enough practices to play Pleasant Valley.
The two schools rescheduled to their mutual open date, Sept. 25, and Pleasant Valley won 30-29.
A classmate’s positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing forced Donoho to forfeit its second scheduled game of the season, a home game against White Plains.
The Falcons opened region play at Victory Christian on Sept. 4 without the benefit of having played. Victory, having played two games at that point, won 12-0.
Four of Donoho’s offensive linemen played their first varsity game that night. Four players missed the game on quarantine.
“They were in game shape. They were used to it,” junior lineman Judson Billings said. “We had, I think, six guys go out with cramps in that game.”
Donoho didn’t get all of its quarantined players back until the Woodland game Sept. 18. Regular injuries kept some players out, and the Falcons lost 33-14 to fall to 0-4, including the forfeit to White Plains.
Donoho picked up what officially listed as its lone victory this season through Talladega County Central’s forfeit last week, but the Falcons lost their replacement game on the field against Gaylesville 16-10.
Hard luck had beset Donoho before the COVID-19 pandemic. All-state running back/safety Rod Elston withdrew from school in February en route to Saks, before transferring to Oxford in August.
That on top of losing four out of five linemen to graduation left the Falcons with huge holes to fill. Add the preseason loss of center/defensive tackle Tyler Allen to a knee injury, and the Falcons got even younger up front.
Two weeks ago, against Wadley, all-state receiver/defensive back Amari Smedley tore the anterior and medial collateral ligaments in one knee and was lost for the season.
Add COVID-19 problems to attrition and injury, and the 8-ball blocked the Falcons’ view of things all season.
“We haven’t played a game with a full roster all season,” Sanders said.
No matter the outcome of Friday’s game at Westbrook Christian, Donoho will miss the playoffs after back-to-back 9-win seasons.
Sanders keeps an upbeat outlook.
“Everybody goes through seasons of change and seasons of pain, and we’ve been going through it,” Sanders said. “But I believe there’s a lot of positive that can come. I believe our young guys are really hungry.
“The thing I like about it with our guys is, we haven’t quit. That’s what you want to see our of your guys, as a coach. You want to see that fight in them.”
Donoho’s junior-high team went 3-2 on the season, and Sanders said good talent appears to lie in wait.
Veterans of Donoho’s back-to-back playoff teams the past two years expected better than to go winless on the field this season. Billings has known nothing but winning since his older brother, Hall, quarterbacked the Falcons to the playoffs in 2018, breaking a three-year run of losing seasons.
“I was expecting to do the same thing as him, take this team to another level,” Judson Billings said. “I think it’s going to push us, this offseason, to hit the weight room really hard and get physically and mentally stronger.
“Next year, we’ll come out on the positive side.”