 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

County XC: Team building becomes team title for Jacksonville girls

Jacksonville girls win county XC

Jacksonville's girls pose with their Calhoun County championship trophy after winning Thursday's county cross country meet at McClellan.

 By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

MCCLELLAN — Jacksonville’s team-building activities over fall break included watching a cross country-themed movie, “McFarland USA.” 

The Disney film, inspired by a true story, features Kevin Costner as a cross country coach who moves to Central Valley, Calif., and finds a gold mine of poor, untapped talent.

Katie Keur wins Calhoun County meet

Oxford's Katie Keur crosses the finish line to win Thursday's Calhoun County meet at McClellan.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.