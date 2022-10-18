 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

County XC: Oxford’s George, White Plains’ Conn motivated to repeat

boys county x country

Oxford's Noah George leads the pack and was the winner during the 2021 Calhoun County boys cross country meet at McClellan. Pleasant Valley's Cayden Nelson was second./Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 

Noah George and Maddyn Conn both want to repeat as Calhoun County cross country champions, but their motivations for Thursday’s meet don’t stop there.

girls county x country

The top three finishers run during the 2021 Calhoun County Girls Cross Country meet at McClellan: from left, Maddyn Conn and Anna Strickland (White Plains) and Katy Keur (Oxford). Conn and Keur, who finished first and second, return for Thursday's county meet/Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.