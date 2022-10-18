County XC: Oxford’s George, White Plains’ Conn motivated to repeat

Noah George and Maddyn Conn both want to repeat as Calhoun County cross country champions, but their motivations for Thursday’s meet don’t stop there.
George has 2021 runner-up Cayden Nelson, of Pleasant Valley, always stalking him but hopes to beat his own meet record.
Conn has 2021 runner-up Katie Keur, of Oxford, always stalking her and wants to even the score in their fourth head-to-head meet this season.
George and Conn have a bigger picture that includes very real state-championship prospects.
Against that backdrop, the two returning county champions and the rest of the field will take to the McClellan Course on what’s forecast to be a cold Thursday morning.
“I’m definitely shooting to set that record as much as gain the win, and I definitely think I can do it,” George said.
Conn, The Star’s reigning All-Calhoun County female track athlete of the year, established a new personal best and new White Plains course record this season. She could become a two-time county champion as a sophomore.
“It would be amazing,” Conn said. “I’d feel like I accomplished something, just working hard each year.”
The county meet will also feature team intrigue.
On the boys’ side, Oxford projects to edge 2021 champion Pleasant Valley in virtual meets. The Raiders edged Oxford by four points last year.
“My guys or Pleasant Valley could definitely pull it off,” Oxford coach Landon Delozier said. “Whoever wins, it’s going to be within two points. …
“The last three or four years, we’ve had pretty interesting county championships, and this year will be no different. I feel like it’s going to be down to the wire and who can get their fifth man to the line fastest.”
Pleasant Valley coach Brad Hood said he has two runners with potential to give the Raiders a strong fifth scorer.
“It looks like Oxford 30, us 36 or 38,” Hood said. “I hope it’s that close. They get us on the back end. Their five is about six or eight spots ahead of our five, and that’s going to be the difference in the race.
“If my five can just keep them in sight, we may have a shot.”
Reigning girls’ champion White Plains enters as the favorite to repeat under first-year head coach Chase Cotton, with emerging Jacksonville and Oxford giving chase.
“Jacksonville has been working real hard on the girls’ side,” Cotton said. “They’ve been close to us all year long. It’s been great competition at the races that we’ve gotten to go to against them.
“They’ve got a really young team, too, and they’ve really improved a lot.”
White Plains’ girls have played follow a new leader. While Conn was the top runner as a freshman, she was understudy to 2021 senior Anna Strickland, now running for Jacksonville State University.
Conn has become top runner and leader for the Wildcats.
“They’ve been so consistent,” Cotton said. “I have great leadership on the girls’ side. If one girl has a bad race, there’s always one of the other girls in the top five who stepped up to fill in.”
Conn’s 2022 season has seen her establish a new 5K personal best at 18:33. She also broke the record for White Plains’ still young, hilly course at 19:12.
She has no shortage of things driving her, starting with her second-place finish at state last year. She finished in 18:59.89 … .54 of a second behind Bayside Academy’s Annie Midyett.
“That’s really motivated me,” Conn said. ”That’s changed how I view my training and just working harder each practice and focusing more.
“It started out as kind of a pack, and then I kind of separated, and I was like, ‘This is it. I’m going to go.’ Then the last, like, 400, everybody was saying she’s right behind you. The last 200, she just got me.”
There’s also competition with Keur. Conn won county last year in 19:54.05, less than a second ahead of Keur (20:12.05). Keur has beaten Conn twice this season, once at Munford and McClellan. Conn beat Keur at Oxford.
“It’s been really tough,” Conn said. “It’s motivated me more, but it’s also like having her for competition is fun.”
George’s top competition at county figures to be Nelson. George won last year in 16:32.7, breaking Jake Moore’s meet record by 15 seconds. Nelson also beat Moore’s old mark, finishing in 16:43.23.
“He’s an amazing runner,” George said.
So is George, who will race against his own record Thursday. He’s hit as low as 15:36.62 this season and as high as 16:39.
“It’s definitely something I’m looking for,” George said. “I ran something close to that record at the Bulldog Twilight (on the same course), and that was basically by myself.”
Like Conn, George has state-championship aspirations. His 15:36.62 at the Black and Gold Classic is the top time in Alabama Class 6A this season, hence his No. 1 ranking in 6A.
“Definitely getting the state title and sectional win are my top goals, but county is always a big goal,” George said. “I do have competition, so I can’t just not think about county, I have to think about it, or I might not end up racing well.”