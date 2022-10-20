 Skip to main content
County XC: George breaks own meet record, but every scoring finisher mattered in Oxford victory

Noah George wins '22 Calhoun County XC

Oxford's Noah George wins Thursday's Calhoun County meet at McClellan, finishing in 16:11.20 to break his own meet and course record.

 By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

MCCLELLAN — Noah George breaking his own meet and course record mattered in Oxford’s run to the Calhoun County boys’ cross country championship Thursday.

Then again, every other scoring finish mattered in the Yellow Jackets’ one-point victory.

Oxford, '22 Calhoun County CX champions

Oxford's boys post with their trophy as the 2022 Calhoun County cross country champions. 
Pleasant Valley, '22 Calhoun County XC runner up

Pleasant Valley's boys took second in Thursday's Calhoun County cross country meet at McClellan, falling to Oxford 30-31.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.