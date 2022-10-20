County XC: George breaks own meet record, but every scoring finisher mattered in Oxford victory

MCCLELLAN — Noah George breaking his own meet and course record mattered in Oxford’s run to the Calhoun County boys’ cross country championship Thursday.
Then again, every other scoring finish mattered in the Yellow Jackets’ one-point victory.
Oxford edged reigning champion Pleasant Valley 30-31 on the McClellan Course to claim the Yellow Jackets’ second county title in three years.
Victory in 2020 broke Oxford’s seven-year drought.
George repeated as individual champion, finishing in 16:11.20 to beat his own meet and course record of 16:32.7, which he set last year.
He separated from the pack from the start and gained a soccer-field lead by the midway point.
“I felt really good today,” said George, senior who has the top time in Alabama Class 6A this season. “The weather was amazing. It wasn’t too cold. It wasn’t too hot. My legs were feeling.
“Right off the start, I knew I was going to break it. I was definitely going to break it.”
George said he hoped to hit 16 minutes flat or even break 16, but his wide lead worked against him. He had no one challenging him.
“The entire face, I was basically by myself,” he said. “The entire time, I was just pushing myself and thinking about crossing the time at a faster time than the record.”
George’s margin of victory was the only thing not close for Oxford on Thursday. Then again, the Yellow Jackets are used to this. They had to go to their sixth runner, Wesley Robinson, to break a tie with White Plains and win the 2020 county meet.
George beat the second-place runner by 35.24 seconds, but teammate Evan Somers’ second-place finish ahead of the Pleasant Valley trio of Cayden Nelson, Alec Vess and Braxton Williams mattered.
He edged Nelson, second-place finisher in 2021, by 7.22 seconds.
“We were hoping that Evan would take that place,” sixth-year Oxford coach and 2013 graduate Landon Delozier said. “We had been eyeing Cayden. We knew that he was going to be the ticket to be able to take that second spot, and Evan worked really, really hard to be able to do it over the past few weeks. …
“It was critical, to say the least. Without that, I told him, we’re having a much different conversation right now.”
Somers finished third in 2021 but made up a lot of time on Nelson, who beat him by 1:06.82 last year. Somers followed the plan that’s helped him to edge Nelson the past two times they’ve clashed, dating back to August’s Woodstock 5K and this season’s race in Scottsboro.
“Cayden’s a really good runner, but they way I’ve beaten him in the last couple of races we’ve raced was beating him in the last 200 meters,” Somers said. “I knew, if I could stay with him, I’d have enough of a kick to get by him.”
Oxford’s Andrew Nordan came in sixth, right behind Williams, but seventh-place finisher Jaden Veazey gave Pleasant Valley four finishers in the top seven.
As predicted by virtual meets, it came down to both teams’ fifth runner. Oxford’s Braxton Snider finished 10th and Phil Copeland 11th, followed by Pleasant Valley’s Matthew Walden.
Snider was behind Walden until the final 400 meters, when Delozier called out to him.
“I said, ‘You’ve got to get him. If you don’t get him, we lose,’” Delozier said. “He ended up passing him as they came around the corner to the finish.
“Evan was huge, but Braxton was also huge.”
Calhoun County cross country championships
Thursday, McClellan
BOYS
Teams: Oxford 30, Pleasant Valley 31, White Plains 95, Alexandria 115, Jacksonville 147, Donoho 173, Faith Christian 174, Ohatchee 195.
All-County (top 15)
1. Noah George (Oxford), 16:11.20
2. Evan Somers (Oxford), 16:46.44
3. Cayden Nelson (Pleasant Valley), 16:53.86
4. Alec Vess (Pleasant Valley), 17:37.49
5. Braxton Williams (Pleasant Valley), 17:38.74
6. Andrew Nordan (Oxford), 17:41.55
7. Jaden Veazey (Pleasant Valley), 18:00.29
8. Eli Mitchell (Faith Christian), 18:08.10
9. Jonah Medders (Alexandria),18:16.67
10. Braxton Snider (Oxford), 18:18.39
11. Phil Copeland (Oxford), 18:19.07
12. Matthew Walden (Pleasant Valley), 18:22.89
13. Christian Sotello (White Plains), 18:26.67
14. Ethan Turner (White Plains), 18:27.75
15. DeShaun Foster (Alexandria), 18:39.00