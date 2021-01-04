County wrestling: Even with revised championship format, Oxford comes out on top

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
SAKS — Rusty Mayfield has a word for his first season and first Calhoun County tournament as Oxford’s wrestling coach. All things considered, it’s a good word.
“It’s just so non-traditional, I would say,” he said.
The Yellow Jackets kept on winning, anyway.
With pins from Kaleb Shelton (113 pounds), Preston Smith (138), Chase Hicks (145) and Chanceton Holifield (195), Oxford held off resurgent Weaver 41-39 in the championship dual Monday at Saks High School.
In the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, county organizers scrapped the usual weight-class tournament in favor of a duals format. Only the county’s top four teams competed.
Oxford beat Saks 51-30 earlier Monday, and Weaver topped Alexandria 45-30 in the other semifinal.
Weaver's Trevor Morris wrestles Alexandria;s Jemarae McClellan during the 2021 Calhoun County wresting Tournament at Saks High School. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Father and son officiating duo Shannon King and son Matt King officiate the Alexandria's Kaden Deline and Weaver's Anthony Usry match during the 2021 Calhoun County wresting Tournament at Saks High School. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Alexandria's Donavon Lomax-Young wrestles Weaver's Cody Souder during the 2021 Calhoun County wresting Tournament at Saks High School. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Alexandria's Donavon Lomax-Young wrestles Weaver's Cody Souder during the 2021 Calhoun County wresting Tournament at Saks High School. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Alexandria's Donavon Lomax-Young wrestles Weaver's Cody Souder during the 2021 Calhoun County wresting Tournament at Saks High School. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Alexandria's Caleb Woods wrestles Weaver's Devin Anderson during the 2021 Calhoun County wresting Tournament at Saks High School. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Alexandria's Caleb Woods wrestles Weaver's Devin Anderson during the 2021 Calhoun County wresting Tournament at Saks High School. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Father and son officiating duo Shannon King and son Matt King officiate the Alexandria's Kaden Deline and Weaver's Anthony Usry match during the 2021 Calhoun County wresting Tournament at Saks High School. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Alexandria's Kaden Deline wrestles Weaver's Anthony Usry during the 2021 Calhoun County wresting Tournament at Saks High School. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Alexandria's Aden Whittaker wrestles Weaver's Travis Bellar during the 2021 Calhoun County wresting Tournament at Saks High School. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Alexandria's Aden Whittaker wrestles Weaver's Travis Bellar during the 2021 Calhoun County wresting Tournament at Saks High School. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Alexandria's Joseph Lomax wrestles Weaver's Hunter Hise during the 2021 Calhoun County wresting Tournament at Saks High School. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Alexandria's Joseph Lomax wrestles Weaver's Hunter Hise during the 2021 Calhoun County wresting Tournament at Saks High School. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Weaver's Trevor Morris wrestles Alexandria;s Jemarae McClellan during the 2021 Calhoun County wresting Tournament at Saks High School. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Weaver's Trevor Morris wrestles Alexandria;s Jemarae McClellan during the 2021 Calhoun County wresting Tournament at Saks High School. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
That set up a final between Oxford, the recent perennial champion competing under its third coach in four years, and one-time county power Weaver, the top-ranked team in the new Class 1A-4A classification.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association retooled classification categories for the current school year, going with 7A, 5A-6A and 1A-4A instead of 1A-5A. The new classification categories lifted a lid off of statewide ambitions for smaller schools like Weaver, which is 3A in other sports.
The Bearcats hold the No. 1 ranking in 1A-4A and came within two points of Oxford, 5A-6A’s fifth-ranked team.
“With it being 1A through 4A, I think our kids are more hungry,” Weaver coach Andy Fulmer said. “I think they feel like they have a better chance of competing.”
Weaver got Dalton Fink (106), Gianluca Torres (120), Joshua Johannson (152), Devin Anderson (182) and Cam Thornton (285).
In arguably the match of the day, Weaver’s Cody Souder (160) defeated Oxford’s Kendrick Young in an 8-4 decision.
Weaver’s Travis Bellar (142) benefitted from a forfeit, but so did Oxford’s Travis Williams (126), Jakob Chisolm (170) and Payton Ratliff (220).
Both teams had wrestlers out. Weaver missed two starters, including 2020 state qualifier Lena Johannson (138), who’s been out with a December injury.
“Once we get everybody and we get healthy, we’ve got a chance to be really good,” Fulmer said. “It was good to see our kids wrestle tough against a good group.”
Contact tracing cost Oxford a wrestler Mayfield couldn’t name but described as a “point scorer.”
“We still have a few kids that are not on weight,” Mayfield said. “That’s hampering us as a team at duals.
“This year is different. With the COVID and everything else, we’re having to wrestle a lot of dual matches. Kids aren’t really used to it yet. We’re trying to get there.”
Yet Oxford heads into Tuesday’s duals regional final at Arab having won four duals in a row.
Former Oxford coach Kyle Routon, who replaced Matt Hicks, coaches Arab this season. Mayfield replaced Routon at Oxford.
“First year here, I’m loving it so far,” said Mayfield, who came to Oxford from Cleburne County. “Everybody has been really nice to me. The parents have been very respectful, and the kids have been really respectful.
“A lot of them have done what they needed to do, especially in the time we’re wrestling in right now. This is not your average wrestling season.”
Winning count, however, has become average for Oxford.
“Me and Chisolm and Kendrick, we’ve won it every year since we’ve been in seventh grade,” said Chase Hicks, a senior. “We’re the biggest school in the county. They kind of expect it from you.
“We’ve still got to show it. You have to go out there and prove that you’re better.”
As for the challenge from Weaver, it came two days after the Bearcats won their 1A-4A duals regional and adds to their confidence.
“It’s an improvement,” Souder said. “We haven’t really won a whole lot these past four years. I think the last time we won it, my brother (Nick) was a senior and got the trophy.
“I think it’s an accomplishment. We came out here, against one of the top 5A-6A teams, and competed that well.”
2021 Calhoun County wrestling tournament
At Saks High School
Championship dual
Oxford 41, Weaver 39
113 Kaleb Shelton (Oxford) over Trevor Morris (Weaver), Fall 3:06
120 Gianluca Torres (Weaver) over Colin O’Neal (Oxford), Fall 1:42
126 Forfeit, Tristan Williams (Oxford) wins
132 Forfeit, Travis Bellar (Weaver) wins
138 Preston Smith (Oxford) over Hunter Hise (Weaver), Fall 1:02
145 Chase Hicks (Oxford) over Anthony Usry (Weaver), Fall 1:05
152 Joshua Johannson (Weaver) over Branson Corban (Oxford), Fall 1:40
160 Cody Souder (Weaver) over Kendrick Young (Oxford), Dec. 8-4
170 Forfeit, Jakob Chisolm (Oxford) wins
182 Devin Anderson (Weaver) over Tristen Latham (Oxford), Fall 3:54
195 Chanceton Holifield (Oxford) over Richard Knowlton (Weaver), Fall 0:36
220 Forfeit, Payton Ratliff (Oxford) wins
285 Cam Thornton (Weaver) over Jalen Bradford (Oxford), Fall 1:54
106 Dalton Fink (Weaver) over Jordyn Newton (Oxford), Fall 1:09
* Oxford penalized a point for leaving head gear on the mat
Semifinal duals
Weaver 45, Alexandria 30
106 Preston Jones (Alexandria) over Dalton Fink (Weaver), Fall 1:19
113 Trevor Morris (Weaver) over Jemarae McClellan (Alexandria), Fall 4:20
120 Forfeit, Gianluca Torres (Weaver) wins
126 Forfeit, Tristan Page (Alexandria) wins
132 Joseph Lomax (Alexandria) over Hunter Hise (Weaver), Fall 1:37
138 Travis Bellar (Weaver) over Aden Whittaker (Alexandria), Dec. 4-3
145 Anthony Usry (Weaver) over Kaden Deline (Alexandria), Major Dec. 12-2
152 Joshua Johannson (Weaver) over Landon Bushard (Alexandria), Fall 1:45
160 Jaden New (Alexandria) over Caden Thorton (Weaver), Fall 0:10
170 Cody Souder (Weaver) over Donovan Lomax-Young (Alexandria), Major Dec. 15-3
182 Devin Anderson (Weaver) over Caleb Woods (Alexandria), Fall 3:08
195 Richard Knowlton (Weaver) over Daniel Finley (Alexandria), Major Dec. 14-3
220 Forfeit, Caleb McCulley (Alexandria) wins
285 Cam Thornton (Weaver) over Judson Cromer (Alexandria), Fall 2:36
Oxford 51, Saks 30
106 Aden Davis (Saks) over Jordyn Newton (Oxford), Fall 0:15
113 Trent Hopkins (Saks) over Colin O’Neal (Oxford), Fall 1:04
120 Kaleb Shelton (Oxford) over Matthew Kenneway (Saks), Dec. 7-2
126 Forfeit, Tristan Williams (Oxford) wins
132 Forfeit, Ayden VanHoose (Saks) wins
138 Preston Smith (Oxford) over Jayden Woods (Saks), Fall 0:12
145 Forfeit, Chase Hicks (Oxford) wins
152 John Bussey (Saks) over Branson Corban (Oxford), Fall 5:18
160 Forfeit, Kendrick Young (Oxford) wins
170 Forfeit, Jakob Chisolm (Oxford) wins
182 Tristen Lathem (Oxford) over Jeremy Waters (Saks), Fall 1:42
195 Forfeit, Chanceton Holifield (Oxford) wins
220 Tre Bolton (Saks) over Payton Ratliff (Oxford), Fall 1:03
285 Jalen Bradford (Saks) over Devontee Funderburg (Saks), Fall 0:56
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.