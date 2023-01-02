County wrestling: Alexandria repeats, and Oxford's Howell dominates

WELLBORN — Oxford’s Garrett Howell came away as most valuable wrestler, and Alexandria came away as the repeat Calhoun County team wrestling champion on Monday.
Howell dominated the 154-pound bracket for his fourth individual county title, and Alexandria prevailed in the team standings over second-place Oxford 167-156.5 at Wellborn High School.
Weaver, ranked No. 1 in the Class 1A-4A division by the Alabama Wrestling Coaches Association, took third with 154 points after two wrestlers busted weight and an injury forced Kaden Gaines to forfeit the 128-pound consolation final against Alexandria’s Jaden Whitaker.
County coaches voted Ohatchee’s Chris Findley as coach of the year and Howell as most valuable wrestler.
Howell won county titles as an eighth-grader, freshman, junior and senior. He didn’t wrestle in the county tournament as a sophomore.
Alexandria’ Preston Jones won the 122-pound division, and Joseph Lomax won in 140.
Another key for the Valley Cubs came in the consolation brackets. Stacy Jenkins took third in 197, and Whitaker’s third-place finish in 128 added six points, same as a pin.
This story will be updated.
2033 Calhoun County wrestling championship
Team scores: Alexandria 167, Oxford 156.5, Weaver 154, Saks 107, White Plains 94, Piedmont 89, Ohatchee 86, Pleasant Valley 70.5.
Ohatchee's Briley Carter def. Weaver's Dalton Fink, SV-1 8-6.
White Plains' Tanner Jerrell def. Alexandria's Bryson Tatiano, SV-1 8-6.
Alexandria's Preston Jones def. White Plains. Mason Hahm, Dec. 8-1.
Piedmont's Izak Duke pins Saks' Truth Thurman, Fall 0:48.
Pleasant Valley's Baron House def. Alexandria's Caden Birchfield, TF-1.5 3:49 (18-1).
Alexandria's Joseph Lomax def. Oxford's Tristan Williams, Dec. 8-5.
Wellborn's Noah Screws def. Weaver's DaShawn Kirby Barnes, Dec. 2-1.
Oxford's Garrett Howell def. Ohatchee's Matthew King, MD 11-0.
Weaver's Caden Thornton def. Piedmont's Hunter Bagley, Forfeit.
Weaver's Joshua Johannson, pins Pleasant Valley's Cash, Fall 1:36.
Weaver's Anthony Usry def. Ohatchee's Cody Freer, Dec. 9-2.
White Plains' Luke Campbell pins Oxford's Brody Latham, Fall 0:52.
Oxford's Xavier Deramus def. Weaver's Hayden Ransom, Dec. 5-4.
Oxford's Caleb Tinner pins Alexandria's Jacob Cromer, Fall 0:59.
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.