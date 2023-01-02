 Skip to main content
County wrestling: Alexandria repeats, and Oxford's Howell dominates

WELLBORN — Oxford’s Garrett Howell came away as most valuable wrestler, and Alexandria came away as the repeat Calhoun County team wrestling champion on Monday.

Howell dominated the 154-pound bracket for his fourth individual county title, and Alexandria prevailed in the team standings over second-place Oxford 167-156.5 at Wellborn High School.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.