County wrestling: After Payne, Alexandria gains first title

WEAVER — It's hard to know what late Alexandria assistant wrestling coach Tres Payne would've said after the Valley Cubs clinched their first Calhoun County wrestling title Monday.
The black sweatshirt Alexandria's head coach wore during the county meet, complete with Payne's last name and high school football number 67 in orange on the back, said it all with Payne's signature saying on the front: "Don't be a sissy."
No sissies in black in orange Monday. The Valley Cubs won individual titles in six of 14 weight classes and rolled to the title at Weaver High School compiling 218.5 points to beat Ohatchee (175), upstart Piedmont (162), Weaver (150.5), Oxford (112), White Plains (103), Saks (57.5), Wellborn (31), Pleasant Valley (29) and Anniston (18).
Alexandria head Frank Hartzog, who was looking forward to Payne's return to his staff after Payne returned to Alexandria from Pleasant Valley before the current school year, was named county coach of the year.
Weaver's Devin Anderson was named most valuable wrestler, prevailing over Ohatchee's Cody Freer in the 184-pound class.
Payne was a long-time Alexandria assistant football and wrestling coach, spending most of his career at the school over two stints. He played for Alexandria’s 1985 state championship football team, under Lou Scales, and graduated in 1986. He also coached at Pleasant Valley two years ago and West End-Walnut Grove in 2020, before returning to Alexandria.
He rejoined the football staff, coaching linemen. He also planned to rejoin Hartzog's wrestling staff.
Payne was hospitalized at Gadsden Regional Medical Center with COVID-19 on Aug. 11 and died Sept. 14.
Payne helped Hartzog, a Weaver graduation who learned under Weaver coaching great Gene Taylor, start Alexandria's wrestling program in 2013.
"There were about two people in that school that loved wrestling," Hartzog said. "he was one of them, I was the other."
They built a program that's produced three county runner-up finishes and top individuals, including Christian Knop, who won four state championships and set the state record for the longest unbeaten streak at 235 matches.
Knop wrestles for North Carolina State University.
Senior Jaden New, who won the 154-pound class with a 25-second pin of Piedmont's Hunter Bagley on Monday, hopes to pass Knop with a fifth state title this year.
Payne coached at Alexandria early in New's high school career and stayed in touch while coaching at other schools.
"He still came to some of our matches," New said. "He still asked all the time. No matter what, he always worried about us and how we did."
New did conditioning work with Payne and called him a motivator. He looked forward to Payne once again being part of Hartzog's staff this season.
"I was really sad for Coach Hartzog," New said. "He (Payne) was going to be a big help, and it's sad for all of us that something like that happened."
The Valley Cubs smiled Monday. prevailing over a field that included four ranked teams in the 1A-4A division of the Alabama Wrestling Coaches Association poll ... No. 1 Weaver, No. 2 Piedmont, No. 6 Ohatchee and No. 8 White Plains.
Alexandria and Oxford are unranked but in the 5A-6A division.
Besides New, the Valley Cubs' county champions included Preston Jones (115), Joseph Lomax (134), Ethan Pizano (140), Connor Hall (222) and Juddson Cromer (287).
Hayden Hartzog, the coach's son, reached the 108 championship final. Carson Farr (162) also made the championship final of his weight class.
Frank Hartzog, who describes himself as a glass-half-empty sort, expressed uncertainty to his team before the meet. He's dabbled in disappointment over the years.
"Never having won and placing second three times, you start to imagine, 'Is it ever going to happen?'" he said. "Especially as tough as Weaver is and Piedmont, they've come from nowhere.
"Man, I was nervous."
Alexandria literally wore extra motivation. Besides Hartzog's sweatshirt, wrestlers wore singlets with "TP" on front of the right leg.
"We were wrestling for Coach Payne today," Hartzog said. "I think that put a little extra fire in them."
2022 Calhoun County Wrestling Tournament
Monday
At Weaver High School
Championship finals
(By weight class)
108: Briley Carter (Ohatchee) def. Hayden Hartzog (Alexandria), Fall 1:34
115: Preston Jones (Alexandria) def. Trent Hopkins (Saks), Fall 1:32
122: Kaleb Shelton (Oxford) def. Baron House (PV), Fall 2:26
128: Chase Jenkins (Piedmont) def. Mason Hahm (WP), Fall 3:01
134: Joseph Lomax (Alexandria) def.. Mark Ponder (WP), Fall 1:26
140: Ethan Pizano (Alexandria) def. Noah Screws (Wellborn), Fall 2:58
147: Garrett Howell (Oxford) def. Brentley Chandler (Piedmont), Fall 2:24
154: Jaden New (Alexandria) def. Hunter Bagley (Piedmont), Fall 0:25
162: Joshua Johannson (Weaver) def. Carson Farr (Alexandria), MD 17-6
172: Anthony Usry (Weaver) def. Brayden Morgan (Piedmont), Fall 1:36
184: Devin Anderson (Weaver) def. Cody Freer (Ohatchee), TF-1.5 4:00
197: Troy Galloway (Ohatchee) def. Jalon Helm (Piedmont), MD 18-8
222: Connor Hall (Alexandria) def. Landon Smart (Piedmont), Fall 3:44
287: Juddson Cromer (Alexandria) def. Cameron Thornton (Weaver), Fall 4:00