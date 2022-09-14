County volleyball: Alexandria tourney's top seed

WELLBORN — An acting head coach and first-head head coach will lead the top two seeds in the 2022 Calhoun County volleyball tournament.
Defending champion Alexandria will hold the top seed, per Wednesday's vote of county coaches at Wellborn High School. Donoho, the 2021 runner-up, will hold the No. 2 seed.
The tournament is Oct. 1 and 3, with the first round through semifinals playing out Oct. 1 at Wellborn, starting at 8 a.m. The championship is Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. in Jacksonville State University's Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The remaining seeds are No. 3 Ohatchee (19-3), No. 4 Pleasant Valley (15-6), No. 5 Jacksonville (13-13), No. 6 Piedmont (7-6), No. 7 Wellborn (13-9), No. 8 Oxford (10-12), No. 9 Faith Christian (8-11), No. 10 White Plains (7-16), No. 11 Weaver (4-15), No. 12 Jacksonville Christian (2-5), No. 13 Anniston (0-6), No. 14 Saks (0-13).
Alexandria (25-8) beat Donoho in the 2021 final. Donoho (18-6) is the reigning Class 1A state champion having moved up to 2A this season.
Alexandria is playing under acting coach Kelli Johnson while long-time head coach Whitney Welch is out on maternity leave. Son Louie River Welch was born Sunday.
"Whitney is doing great," said Alexandria principal Jason Deason, who represented the school at Wednesday's seeding meeting. "She has an 8-pound, 11-ounce baby boy with already 15 aunts from her girls. She's got a whole big family already that's been supportive with her team."
Deason said Welch will take the full six-week leave, even if reluctantly.
"If it were up to her, she'd be here today with the baby on her hip," Deason said. "There's a lot of people that are having to make her realize that she's just had a child, because she's so competitive."
Johnson is Alexandria's counselor and a long-time assistant coach under Welch. Johnson played on Alexandria's state-title teams of 1993, 1994 and 1995.
Johnson is 3-0 as acting head coach. Daughter Ava plays on the team.
"I give her a hard time," Deason said. "Every day, whenever I see her, I ask her if she's checked ESPN to see if she's on the hot seat yet.
"She's been familar with the program for a long time. The girls are really comfortable with her. It's been a very smooth transition."
Donoho is under the direction of first-year head coach Anna Taylor, who took over when Jamie Clendenin resigned. Clendenin, who led Donoho to two state titles and a runner-up finish, is Sylacauga's head coach.
"The season has gone well," Taylor said. "We're learning to identify. We're learning to play together and make some adjustments. We're going in the right direction."
Taylor is no stranger to Calhoun County tournaments. The 2001 Jacksonville High School graduate was part of basketball and volleyball teams that won county titles her senior year.
The 2022 county volleyball tourney will mark her first county tournament as a coach or player since then.
'I'm very excited," she said. "I know how much it means to everybody."
2022 Calhoun County volleyball tournament
No. 13 Anniston vs. No. 12 Jacksonville Christian
No. 11 Weaver vs. No. 14 Saks
No. 8 Oxford vs. No. 9 Faith Christian
Anniston/JCA vs. No. 5 Jacksonville
Weaver/Saks vs. No. 6 Piedmont
No. 7 Wellborn vs. No. 10 White Plains
No. 1 Alexandria vs. Oxford/Faith
No. 4 Pleasant Valley vs. Jacksonville/Anniston/JCA
No. 2 Donoho vs. Wellborn/White Plains
No. 3 Ohatchee vs. Piedmont/Weaver/Saks