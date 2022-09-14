 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

County volleyball: Alexandria tourney's top seed

High school volleyball teaser
Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

WELLBORN — An acting head coach and first-head head coach will lead the top two seeds in the 2022 Calhoun County volleyball tournament.

Defending champion Alexandria will hold the top seed, per Wednesday's vote of county coaches at Wellborn High School. Donoho, the 2021 runner-up, will hold the No. 2 seed.