County tourney: Piedmont knocks out Anniston; Crook pours in 49; Alexandria takes two

JACKSONVILLE — Fifth-seeded Piedmont opened an early lead on No. 4 Anniston and won 66-53 in the Battle of Bulldogs in Wednesday’s late game at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Piedmont (16-3) returns to action in the 72nd annual Calhoun County basketball tournament Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against No. 1 Jacksonville in the tournament’s semifinal round.
Anniston had downed Piedmont 68-63 in overtime at Anniston a month ago. Piedmont head coach JoJo Odam felt playing the first contest was a major difference maker in the outcome of Wednesday’s county tournament meeting.
“Playing them, I think, gave us the confidence to know that we can play with them,” Odam said. “We handled the press a little bit better in the second half. We didn’t early. It got to us at the end of the second quarter.”
Odam said his Bulldogs always seem to fall behind 3-0 to start their games but against Anniston Cole Wilson began the scoring with a 3-pointer for Piedmont and Ishmael Bethel followed with a second triple two possessions later and Piedmont led 6-0.
A 3-point shot by Malik Bailey, Anniston’s lone senior, cut Piedmont’s lead to 6-3. A Bethel free throw, two baskets by Piedmont senior point guard Alex Odam and a 3-pointer by Rollie Pinto after an Anniston turnover pushed Piedmont ahead 14-3 with 3:54 to go in the first quarter.
Two minutes later, Pinto nailed a trey while falling backwards and converted the ensuing free throw for a four-point play and a 20-10 lead. On the next Piedmont possession, reserve Colton Proctor hit a triple from the left corner and Piedmont led 23-11. Just before the first period ended, Bethel split two Anniston defenders for an offensive rebound and put the ball back at the horn for a 25-11 Piedmont lead after one quarter.
Anniston outscored Piedmont 12-8 in the second quarter as 6-foot-6 freshman Hezekiah Harris muscled his way through the paint for three field goals and Javen Croft netted three free throws. Treys by Wilson and Pinto and a floater by Odam accounted for all Piedmont’s points.
A steal and a layup by Jayden Lewis, a block by Harris and a layup by Kyron Brown off the block got Anniston as close as 39-31 five minutes into the third quarter. After a Piedmont timeout, Odam missed a drive but another offensive rebound by Bethel led to a 3-pointer by Wilson and a 42-31 lead.
Anniston made one more push on a free throw by Lewis and a 3-point field goal by Bailey. Over the last two minutes of the third, Piedmont enjoyed a 6-0 run on a drive by Odam, Odam’s long 2-point jumper and a basket by Pinto on an assist by Odam.
“We never got three possession stops in a row tonight. That was the biggest thing,” Anniston head coach Torry Brown said. “We couldn’t get those three stops in a row to score the ball on the other end and kind of make up some ground that we lost in the first quarter.”
Pinto’s 21 points were best for Piedmont. He drilled three treys and was 4-for-5 at the free throw line. Odam scored 18 points on nine baskets. Wilson had three 3-pointers for nine points and Bethel finished with nine points.
Lewis and Croft each finished with 10 points for Anniston. Harris tallied eight points on four field goals around the rim. Jacory Lane had seven points.
Alexandria 66, White Plains 63: After lead changes and standstills throughout the game, the crowd at Pete Mathews Coliseum erupted after White Plains missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have sent its game against Alexandria to overtime.
“It had to be good if you were a spectator,” Alexandria coach Will Ginn said. “I don’t know about my seat, but from a spectator seat it was a good one to watch.”
The win saw a few Alexandria players stepping out of their usual style of play.
Senior Antonio Ross scored 14 points in the contest, nailing 3s from the corner late into the game.
“Ross is not a 3-point shooter, but he’s such a hard worker, fighter and a competitor,” Ginn said. “That’s what our team really needs, and he brings that.”
Junior Drake Davis scored 23, providing critical plays the Valley Cubs needed down the stretch.
“Drake is such a clutch player,” Ginn said. “He never seemed to get overwhelmed, and he’s been doing that all year for us.”
Despite a strong performance from the duo, the Valley Cubs couldn't find an answer for one of the Wildcats’ key second-half performers.
Junior Joshua Wheeler logged 14 of his 17 points in the second half, shooting back-to-back 3s in the third quarter to tie up the game and another with less than a minute to play to give the Wildcats a lead.
“We knew (Wheeler) was a shooter in the third quarter,” Ginn said.
Despite Wheeler’s strong play, Ginn attributes some of those miscues to the crowd and atmosphere at “The Pete,” where he played college basketball for Jacksonville State.
“I felt like I couldn’t communicate with my players,” Ginn said. “I’m used to playing in gyms where they can hear me and understand me, and we had some miscommunications during their third quarter.
“It’s good to play here, because this is where our regional tournament is going to be. So, if we’re fortunate enough to make it that far, then that’s always a good experience to go ahead and play here.”
Alexandria will face off against No. 2-seeded Oxford in Thursday's semifinals.
“I really haven’t been looking at Oxford because I’ve been so focused on this game,” Ginn said. “I’ll try to get a scouting report on them, and we’ll just have to show up and play ball.”
Girls
Ohatchee 64, Jacksonville 53: For the third straight year, Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook dominated the quarterfinal round of the Calhoun County basketball tournament.
Crook scored 49 points and grabbed 20 rebounds Wednesday, leading the third-seeded Indians to a 64-53 win over No. 6 Jacksonville.
For Crook, now a senior, it wasn’t her first memorable performance inside Pete Mathews Coliseum. She scored 43 points in a quarterfinal victory over Alexandria in last year’s county tournament. As a sophomore, she had 37 points and 18 boards in a quarterfinal win over Pleasant Valley.
“She played her tail off, which is what we needed, what our team needed,” Ohatchee coach Bryant Ginn said. “She was calling for the ball at the end. You know that’s what you want out of your go-to leader. You want her to want the ball, and she wanted the ball.”
Crook and the Indians started slow. Ohatchee trailed 16-6 after the first quarter after Alexis Phillips’ buzzer-beating heave went through the net.
That’s when Crook went to work.
She scored 23 points in the second quarter alone, outscoring Jacksonville 23-5 all by herself. Her performance was a big reason the Indians turned a 10-point deficit into a 12-point halftime lead.
“It started off slow. I think I thought about it too much,” Crook said. “Then in the second quarter, I just started playing my game.”
Crook continued her dominance early in the third quarter. Her layup gave Ohatchee its largest lead of the game at 41-21.
Jacksonville didn’t go away, however. The Golden Eagles used a 10-0 run that included two 3-pointers from Phillips to claw their way back in the game. Jacksonville cut Ohatchee’s lead to 60-53 late in the fourth quarter, but Crook scored the game’s final four points to put the Golden Eagles away.
Ohatchee’s Whitney McFry and Alysaa Davis each finished with six points and six rebounds.
Ashley Grant led Jacksonville with 22 points. Phillips added nine points and nine rebounds. DeAsia Prothro scored eight points and had 12 boards.
Ohatchee advances to the semifinals to face second-seeded Anniston on Thursday at 3 p.m.
“You know, I’m ready,” Crook said. “Honestly, I’m just going to go try to pump my team up. It’s a game that we can win if we play our best. You always want to be in the championship, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”
Alexandria 48, Piedmont 41: Survive and advance.
That’s exactly what fifth-seeded Alexandria did Wednesday night in its quarterfinal victory over No. 4 Piedmont.
The Valley Cubs watched a 39-25 third-quarter lead evaporate to just one at 41-40 after Gracie Naugher’s 3-pointer splashed through the net late in the fourth quarter.
With momentum clearly on Piedmont’s side, Alexandria proved it had what it took to close out a team that entered the tournament with a higher seed.
“I’m sure it was motivation to them,” Alexandria coach Craig Kiker said. “They felt kind of slighted, you know, so I’m sure it motivated them to play hard. And, you know, obviously they played hard. I don’t think anybody can question that.”
Jill Cockrell’s layup gave the Valley Cubs a 43-40 lead, and Jordyn Walker and Charlee Parris combined to make five free throws down the stretch to send Alexandria to the semifinals where it will face the tournament’s top seed — Oxford — Thursday at 6 p.m.
Kiker said free-throw shooting and rebounding played a big role in the Valley Cubs’ ability to close out the Bulldogs.
The first half played out similarly to the second. Alexandria led 14-8 after one quarter, but Piedmont fought its way back in the second, tying the game at 19-19 after a Lee Ridley free throw.
The Valley Cubs responded, turning a couple of Piedmont turnovers into a layup from Kayley Dickerson and a three-point play from Walker in the quarter’s final seconds to take a 24-19 halftime lead.
“They were sitting in a zone and wanting to slow the game down, and we wanted to speed the game up,” Kiker said. “I thought that us getting those turnovers and layups right before the half was huge, because now we understood what I’m trying to say.
“We want to pressure the ball on defense and try to get turnovers and create some offense.”
The Valley Cubs carried that momentum into the third quarter, using a 10-0 run to create some distance. Alexandria needed that cushion after Piedmont started the fourth quarter on a 15-2 run.
Walker led Alexandria with 19 points on the night. Cockrell added 10 points and Parris finished with seven.
Ava Pope led Piedmont with 16 points. Ridley added 10 points and Jaycee Glover and Melanie Studdard finished with six points apiece.
Calhoun County basketball tournament scores, schedule
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
GIRLS
Jan. 13
No. 6 Jacksonville 67, No. 11 Faith Christian 25
Jan. 16, Monday
No. 7 Pleasant Valley 53, No. 10 Weaver 32
No. 9 White Plains 60, No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 52
No. 4 Piedmont 41, No. 13 Wellborn 24
No. 5 Alexandria 57, No. 12 Saks 18
Jan. 17, Tuesday
No. 2 Anniston 53, No. 7 Pleasant Valley 32
No. 1 Oxford 59, No. 9 White Plains 20
Jan. 18, Wednesday
No. 3 Ohatchee 64, No. 6 Jacksonville 53
No. 5 Alexandria 48, No. 4 Piedmont 41
Jan. 19, Thursday
Semifinal: No. 2 Anniston vs. No. 3 Ohatchee, 3 p.m.
Semifinal: No. 1 Oxford vs. No. 5 Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Jan. 20, Friday
Championship, 6 p.m.
BOYS
Jan. 13
No. 11 Jacksonville Christian 70, No. 14 Wellborn 31
No. 13 Pleasant Valley 67, No. 12 Ohatchee 63
Jan. 16, Monday
No. 7 Faith Christian 65, No. 10 Donoho 50
No. 8 Saks 44, No. 9 Weaver 30
No. 6 White Plains 71, No. 11 Jacksonville Christian 45
No. 5 Piedmont 73, No. 13 Pleasant Valley 50
Jan. 17, Tuesday
No. 2 Oxford 55, No. 7 Faith Christian 49
No. 1 Jacksonville 86, No. 8 Saks 39
Jan. 18, Wednesday
No. 3 Alexandria 66, No. 6 White Plains 63
No. 5 Piedmont 66, No. 4 Anniston 53
Jan. 19, Thursday
Semifinal: No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 3 Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Semifinal: No. 1 Jacksonville vs. No. 5 Piedmont, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20, Friday
Championship, 8 p.m.