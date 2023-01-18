 Skip to main content
County tourney: Piedmont knocks out Anniston; Crook pours in 49; Alexandria takes two

Anniston-Piedmont boys-bc25.jpg

Piedmont's Alex Odam drives to the basket against Anniston in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Fifth-seeded Piedmont opened an early lead on No. 4 Anniston and won 66-53 in the Battle of Bulldogs in Wednesday’s late game at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

Piedmont (16-3) returns to action in the 72nd annual Calhoun County basketball tournament Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against No. 1 Jacksonville in the tournament’s semifinal round.

Alexandria vs. White Plains

Daniel Bussey of White Plains works against the defense of Alexandria's Antonio Ross.
Ohatchee vs. Jacksonville

Jorda Crook led Ohatchee with 49 points to beat Jacksonville in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Alexandria-Piedmont girls-bc03.jpg

Alexandria's leading scorer Jordyn Walker is defended by Piedmont's Jaycee Glover in the Calhoun County basketball tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Ohatchee vs. Jacksonville

Jacksonville's Alexis Phillips hit a 3-pointer from halfcourt as time ran out in the first half in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.