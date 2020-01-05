County tournament seeding: Oxford boys, Anniston girls take top spots

PLEASANT VALLEY — Defending champions Oxford boys and Anniston girls came away with the top seeds to the coming Calhoun County basketball tournaments.
The varsity tournaments are Jan. 17-24 at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum. Coaches voted on seedings Sunday at Pleasant Valley, host school for 2019-20 county championships.
All 15 high schools in Calhoun County have varsity basketball teams, and the county basketball tournament is widely seen as one of the state’s biggest countywide varsity events because of the number of teams in close proximity.
Anniston’s boys and Sacred Heart’s girls got the No. 2 seeds.
The boys’ field looks the deepest, with No. 3 White Plains (12-7), No. 4 Alexandria (11-3), No. 5 Sacred Heart (10-10) and No. 6 Piedmont (11-2), No. 7 Jacksonville (10-3) and No. 8 Jacksonville Christian (12-4) all coming in with double-digit wins. No. 9 seed Saks is 8-4.
“From three through nine, wow, it’s tough. It’s tight,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “Obviously, Oxford and Anniston are a notch above the rest of us, I feel like, but the rest of us are pretty close.”
Top-seeded Oxford (10-6), which beat Sacred Heart in last year’s final, is shaking the effects of awaiting its contingent of football players, who finished off a state-championship season Dec. 6.
“I still think we’re trying to figure out who we are,” Oxford coach Joel Van Meter said. “We went three months without Roc Taylor. We kind of had that figured out, and then you have Roc Taylor, and then you’ve got to figure that out, because you’re completely different with him.
“Don’t get me wrong. We’re better with him, but we’re still trying to figure ourselves out. We’ve got to figure it out pretty quick, though.”
Anniston’s boys (10-5) lost to Mae Jemison and Decatur Heritage in the Huntsville City Classic but came back with a 75-56 rout of Lincoln on Friday.
“It’s probably seeded right,” Anniston coach Torry Brown said. “Anybody can beat anybody, but with the top nine or 10 seeds, I think it was seeded right.”
Anniston’s girls (11-3), the reigning 4A runners-up and 19-time county champion, and Sacred Heart (14-6) come in with the top two seeds for the second year in a row. Anniston beat Sacred Heart in last year’s final.
“I’m always appreciative of (the top seed),” Anniston coach Eddie Bullock said. “I don’t ever get tired of it.
“We’re playing well. We’ve got three losses, but you’re talking Spain Park, Hoover and Greensboro.”
No. 3 Alexandria (9-6) and No. 4 Jacksonville (7-6) are the nearest challengers in the girls’ field.
Calhoun County basketball tournament
Jan. 17-24
Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville State
BOYS
Pairings with seeds (records)
Jan. 17
No. 13 Donoho (1-8) vs. No. 12 Ohatchee (5-8), 8:30 p.m.
Jan. 18
No. 14 Faith Christian (9-8) vs. No. 11 Weaver (2-14), 10:30 a.m.
No. 10 Pleasant Valley (6-9) vs. No. 15 Wellborn (1-7), 1:30 p.m.
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian (12-4) vs. No. 9 Saks (8-4), 4:30 p.m.
No. 5 Sacred Heart (10-10) vs. Donoho-Ohatchee winner, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20
No. 6 Piedmont (11-2) vs. Faith-Weaver winner, 10:30 a.m.
No. 7 Jacksonville (10-3) vs. Pleasant Valley-Wellborn winner, 1:30 p.m.
No. 4 Alexandria (11-3) vs. Sacred Heart/Donoho/Ohatchee, 4:30 p.m.
No. 1 Oxford (10-6) vs. JCA-Saks winner, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21
No. 3 White Plains vs. Piedmont/Faith/Weaver, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Anniston vs. Jacksonville/Pleasant Valley/Wellborn, 7 p.m.
Jan. 22
Semifinals, 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Jan. 24
Championship, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
Jan. 17
No. 13 Donoho (1-6) vs. No. 12 Piedmont (3-8), 7 p.m.
Jan. 18
No. 14 Weaver (2-11) vs. No. 11 Faith Christian (5-9), 9 a.m.
No. 10 Jacksonville Christian (9-5) vs. No. 15 Wellborn (0-8), noon
No. 8 Pleasant Valley (8-9) vs. No. 9 Saks (5-4), 3 p.m.
No. 5 Oxford (6-9) vs. Donoho-Piedmont winner, 6 p.m.
Jan. 20
No. 6 Ohatchee (8-6) vs. Weaver-Faith winner, 9 a.m.
No. 7 White Plains (6-7) vs. JCA-Wellborn winner, noon
No. 4 Jacksonville (7-6) vs. Oxford/Donoho/Piedmont, 3 p.m.
No. 1 Anniston (11-3) vs. Pleasant Valley-Saks winner, 6 p.m.’
Jan. 21
No. 3 Alexandria (9-6) vs. Ohatchee/Weaver/Faith, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Sacred Heart (14-6) vs. White Plains/JCA-Wellborn, 8:30 p.m.
Jan. 22
Semifinals, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Jan. 24
Championship, 6 p.m.