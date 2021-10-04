You are the owner of this article.
breaking

COUNTY CHAMPS: Alexandria turns tables, beats Donoho in final

Alexandria wins

Alexandria's Lexi Weber blocks a shot by Donoho' Maggie Wakefield during Monday's Calhoun County volleyball final in Pete Mathews Coliseum. 

 Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Alexandria found the formula against Donoho ... just in time for a Calhoun County volleyball championship.

The No. 2 seed Valley Cubs topped the top-seeded Falcons for the first time in three tries this season, winning the county final 25-17, 25-23, 10-25, 25-18 Monday in Jacksonville State University's Pete Mathews Coliseum.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.