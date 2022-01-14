County basketball: Pleasant Valley boys cruise to opening victory

Garrett Cranmer poured in 36 points as Pleasant Valley beat Wellborn 68-41 in the opening round of the Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday.
He hit 14 from 2-point range and a pair of 3-pointers, both of which came in the first quarter with Pleasant Valley bolted to a 14-6 lead. He finished strong with 12 points in the final period.
Pleasant Valley led 33-16 at halftime and 49-26 after three quarters.
Pleasant Valley will face Piedmont in the next round Saturday at 3 p.m.
Other top performers for Pleasant Valley:
—Kyle Smith, 10 points
—Kolby Battles, nine points
Top performers for Wellborn:
—Kameron Jackson, 22 points, including 18 in the second half
—John Searcy, nine points
2022 Calhoun County basketball tournament
Jan. 14-21
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
BOYS’ BRACKET
Jan. 14
Pleasant Valley 68, Wellborn 41
Jacksonville Christian vs. Ohatchee, (n)
Jan. 15
White Plains vs. Donoho, 9 a.m.
Weaver vs. Faith Christian, noon
Piedmont vs. Pleasant Valley, 3 p.m.
Jan. 17
Saks vs. JCA/Ohatchee, 11:30 a.m.
Anniston vs. Piedmont/Pleasant Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 18
Jacksonville vs. Weaver/Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Oxford vs. White Plains/Donoho, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 19
Alexandria vs. Saks/JCA/Ohatchee, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20
Semifinals, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21
Championship, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BRACKET
Jan. 14
Saks vs. Wellborn, (n)
Jan. 15
Jacksonville vs. Jacksonville Christian, 10:30 a.m.
Pleasant Valley vs. Weaver, 1:30 p.m.
Piedmont vs. Donoho, 4:30 p.m.
Jan. 17
Alexandria vs. Saks/Wellborn, 10 a.m.
White Plains vs. Piedmont/Faith/Donoho, 1 p.m.
Jan. 18
Oxford vs. Pleasant Valley/Weaver, 3 p.m.
Anniston vs. Jacksonville/JCA, 6 p.m.
Jan. 19
Ohatchee vs. Alexandria/Saks/Wellborn, 6 p.m.
Jan. 20
Semifinals, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Jan. 21
Championship, 6 p.m.