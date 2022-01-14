 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

County basketball: Pleasant Valley boys cruise to opening victory

High school basketball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Garrett Cranmer poured in 36 points as Pleasant Valley beat Wellborn 68-41 in the opening round of the Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday.

He hit 14 from 2-point range and a pair of 3-pointers, both of which came in the first quarter with Pleasant Valley bolted to a 14-6 lead. He finished strong with 12 points in the final period.

Pleasant Valley led 33-16 at halftime and 49-26 after three quarters.

Pleasant Valley will face Piedmont in the next round Saturday at 3 p.m.

Other top performers for Pleasant Valley:

—Kyle Smith, 10 points

—Kolby Battles, nine points

Top performers for Wellborn:

—Kameron Jackson, 22 points, including 18 in the second half

—John Searcy, nine points

2022 Calhoun County basketball tournament

Jan. 14-21

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

BOYS’ BRACKET

Jan. 14

Pleasant Valley 68, Wellborn 41

Jacksonville Christian vs. Ohatchee, (n)

Jan. 15

White Plains vs. Donoho, 9 a.m.

Weaver vs. Faith Christian, noon

Piedmont vs. Pleasant Valley, 3 p.m.

Jan. 17

Saks vs. JCA/Ohatchee, 11:30 a.m.

Anniston vs. Piedmont/Pleasant Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 18

Jacksonville vs. Weaver/Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Oxford vs. White Plains/Donoho, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 19

Alexandria vs. Saks/JCA/Ohatchee, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 20

Semifinals, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21

Championship, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BRACKET

Jan. 14

Saks vs. Wellborn, (n)

Jan. 15

Jacksonville vs. Jacksonville Christian, 10:30 a.m.

Pleasant Valley vs. Weaver, 1:30 p.m.

Piedmont vs. Donoho, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 17

Alexandria vs. Saks/Wellborn, 10 a.m.

White Plains vs. Piedmont/Faith/Donoho, 1 p.m.

Jan. 18

Oxford vs. Pleasant Valley/Weaver, 3 p.m.

Anniston vs. Jacksonville/JCA, 6 p.m.

Jan. 19

Ohatchee vs. Alexandria/Saks/Wellborn, 6 p.m.

Jan. 20

Semifinals, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Jan. 21

Championship, 6 p.m.

Tags