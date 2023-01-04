County basketball: Jacksonville boys, Oxford girls top seeds

WELLBORN — Jacksonville's boys and Oxford's girls will carry the top seeds in the coming Calhoun County basketball tournament.
The tournament will play out Jan. 13-20 in Jacksonville State University's Pete Mathews Stadium. The championships are Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Seeds were determined during a coaches' meeting Wednesday at Wellborn High School, the 2022-23 host school school for county championships.
Jacksonville's boys (13-4) were the 2022 runner-up, falling to Oxford 64-62 in the final. Oxford's girls (10-8) beat Anniston 64-51 to win the Yellow Jackets' first county since in girls' basketball since 2006.
