County basketball: Jacksonville boys, Oxford girls top seeds

Basketball teaser
File photo

WELLBORN — Jacksonville's boys and Oxford's girls will carry the top seeds in the coming Calhoun County basketball tournament.

The tournament will play out Jan. 13-20 in Jacksonville State University's Pete Mathews Stadium. The championships are Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.