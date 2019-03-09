OXFORD — They call Tanner Mize “Bucket” at Alexandria, a shortened version of the “Bucket Head” nickname he acquired as a toddler, while following older brother Corey’s baseball pursuits. Saturday, Bucket scratched one off the bucket list on Choccolocco Park’s signature field.
With Corey in the opposing dugout as an assistant coach, Tanner doubled to end No. 2 seed Alexandria’s 10-0 victory over No. 7 Jacksonville in the fifth inning of one Calhoun County quarterfinal.
And having his brother watching from the other dugout?
“That made it way better,” said Tanner, as teammates poured ice down the back of his jersey. “That was awesome.”
Mize’s big moment, Grayson Alward’s near-no-hitter in No. 4 Ohatchee’s 5-0 victory over No. 5 Saks and Bryce Walter's walk-off home run in No. 3 Piedmont’s 3-2 victory over No. 6 White Plains highlighted Saturday’s county action, moved to earlier times ahead of anticipated inclement weather.
Tanner didn’t start for Alexandria on Saturday. He came to the plate with a 1-2 count in the fourth inning, after Connor Norris took a foul tip over his left eye. Tanner saw one pitch in that at bat and popped to the shortstop.
Alexandria led 5-0 through four innings but batted around in the Valley Cubs’ six-run fifth, fittingly giving Tanner another chance at the plate with a chance to end the game. Two runs crossed the plate, but only the game-ender counted.
“Old Tanner is a guy who comes to practice every day and gets everything he can out of his ability,” Alexandria coach Andy Shaw said. “That’s what’s so good about high school sports, and I’m so glad he got that chance today.”
Norris underwent X-rays, which were negative for bone injuries. He sustained a mild concussion and will go to an eye clinic in Birmingham to have blood drained, Shaw said.
In Saturday’s other game, top seed Oxford beat No. 8 Weaver 12-2. Semifinals are Monday.
Saturday’s games
Piedmont 3, White Plains 2: Walter, the nine-hole hitter, crushed a walk-off, two-run home run to left-center field with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to spare Piedmont from suffering the first upset by seeding in the tournament.
“It feels good to do something good for the team; and we won,” said Walter, after hitting his first high school home run. “I was getting up there thinking, base hit, base hit,’ and I wasn’t trying to do too much. I was looking for something to hit and get on base.”
With a 2-2 count, Walter hit a fastball from White Plains’ Matthew Clay, who came on to close. Teammates doused Walter with water bottles after the game.
“He’s had the hot stick,” Piedmont coach Matt Deerman said. “He’s been stroking the ball. We put a guy in the nine hole that can roll the top. He’s a good on-base-percentage guy, and he can run. He’s been hitting it really well, and we’ve been talking about moving him up in the lineup, but you’ve got to have a good stick right there.
“I felt like, if we could ever get to him and get to the top (of the order), we were going to have a chance. I didn’t know it was going to be a walk-off home run.”
Conner Coffey gave White Plains a 2-1 lead with an RBI double in the top of the seventh. This after Jack Hayes’ bloop single tied the game in the bottom of the sixth.
It marked the third year in a row Piedmont has beaten White Plains in a one-run game in the county tournament.
Walter's big finish validated Logan Pruitt’s complete-game, 11-strikeout three-hitter on the mound.
Brendan Roper started and worked six innings for White Plains, striking out six batters with three walks and one earned run allowed.
Ohatchee 5, Saks 0: Alward worked all seven innings, allowing one hit with nine strikeouts. Taylor Fields’ infield hit broke up the no-hitter, and Connor Martin followed with a single. Alward settled in and struck out Hunter McLeod and induced Marquel Carlisle’s double-play ball to end it.
“My arm’s been hurting me a little bit, and I’ve been resting it this past week,” Alward said. “I came into today feeling really good, rested and gave it my all. ...
“I came into today thinking I was going to throw a no-hitter. I told everybody, ‘I think I’m going to throw a no-no today.’ I got close.”
Alward pitched more than 75 pitches for the first time this season.
“I thought he did a heck of a job, getting in there and competing and being a senior for us,” Ohatchee coach Blake Jennings said.
Ohatchee’s biggest blow on offense came on Cade Williamson’s three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Indians will play the Oxford-Weaver winner in Monday’s 7 p.m. semifinal.
Alexandria 10, Jacksonville 0: Dylan Digangi pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out five batters and allowing one fourth-inning single. He also had a single and double, with a run and RBI.
Alexandria also got doubles from Brennan Brown, Mitch Welch, Cade Shaddix and Noah Primm.
“We competed better at the plate, and that’s all we wanted,” Shaw said. “All we want to do is compete hard, and Digangi did a great job on the mound. We had a few miscues, but he battled back out of a couple of adverse situations. He did a good job.”
The Valley Cubs will play the Piedmont-White Plains winner in Monday’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal.
Oxford 12, Weaver 2: Jake Spivey went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, and Jarin Turner was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead Oxford into Monday’s county semifinals against Ohatchee.
Oxford also got RBIs from Reese Howard, Peyton Howard and Trey Mooney. The Yellow Jackets scored four runs each in the first and second innings to take control.
Starting pitcher Wesley Sparks through a hitless two innings with one strikeout. He and three other pitchers combined to throw a two-hitter.
Dylan DeLoach and Drake Monroe each had a hit and RBI for Weaver.
Calhoun County tournament
Friday’s games
No. 7 Jacksonville 5, No. 10 Donoho 0
No. 12 JCA 22, No. 13 Anniston 12
No. 11 Wellborn 13, No. 14 Faith Christian 4
No. 6 White Plains 19, Wellborn 0
No. 8 Weaver 6, No. 9 Pleasant Valley 2
No. 5 Saks 15, JCA 5
Saturday’s games
No. 2 Alexandria 11, Jacksonville 0
No. 4 Ohatchee 5, Saks 0
No. 1 Oxford 12, Weaver 2
No. 3 Piedmont 3, White Plains 2
Monday’s games (signature field)
Semifinals
Alexandria vs. Piedmont, 4:30 p.m.
Ohatchee vs. Oxford, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s game (signature field)
Championship, 6 p.m.