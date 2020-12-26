Counting down the top 10 high school sports stories of 2020

Calendar year 2020’s merciful end hardly feels merciful. The pandemic that lopped half of the spring sports season, and lurked through fall sports, looms anew.
As of this writing, Donoho football coach Mark Sanders is quarantined after a COVID-19 test, though he says he’s “good.” The virus hospitalized his parents late in football season.
It seems we haven’t run out of 2020 just yet, and 2020 as we know it might carry into 2021.
We’d all like to forget the pandemic, and high school sports held its own in 2020. Disappointed seniors told their stories. Winter, early spring and fall saw glories.
We looked at prep football’s top storylines in Friday’s paper. Here’s a broader look at the top 10 high school sports stories of 2020:
20/20 in 2020
Anniston’s girls and Oxford’s boys made matching history during the Calhoun County basketball tournament in January, each winning their 20th county title in the sport.
Anniston’s girls held off Sacred Heart 49-41, and Oxford’s boys staved off Anniston’s comeback to win 65-62 on Jan. 24 in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Anniston girls’ coach Eddie Bullock presided over Anniston’s 11th county title on his watch. The Bulldogs have played in the county final 24 out of the 42 years of the girls’ county tournament, which started in the 1978-79 season. Their streak of four straight titles ties Pleasant Valley’s (1987-90) for the longest.
The 69th boys Calhoun County tourney saw Oxford tie Anniston for the all-time lead in county titles. The Yellow Jackets won their second consecutive county title and third in four years.
Faith in Ware
On college football’s national signing day, Faith Christian, which doesn’t play football, made headlines with the hiring of former Anniston coach Schuessler Ware to coach the Lions’ boys’ and girls’ programs.
Ware’s hiring came nearly four years after he coached his last Anniston game. The Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame inductee’s return raised the possibility of Faith again being a player in the private-school hoops set.
“I always think about Birmingham,” Ware said, referring to the state tournament’s host city. “I tell them, those are my goals.
“I don’t know what kind of goals you have, but you’re going to have to get some goals. We have to be on the same page.”
Thunder clap
Meanwhile, Jacksonville Christian was on its way to history.
Led by all-state center Chase Vinson, the Thunder broke through to Birmingham for the first time since the school started playing in the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
JCA broke through in dramatic fashion. Eli Fair, longtime Thunder coach Tommy Miller’s grandson, swished a halfcourt shot to beat Spring Garden 52-49 in the 1A boys’ Northeast Regional final on Feb. 17.
Vinson went on to be named The Star’s 1A-3A All-Calhoun County player of the year. Miller was county coach of the year and the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s coach of the year for 1A boys.
Bullock’s ‘blue map’
The feel-good story of the year for all aware of the history saw Bullock’s Bulldogs finally win their first state title, beating Deshler 61-51 on Feb. 28 in Birmingham.
The affable Bullock’s first state title came nearly two years after he was fired as the school’s football coach. It also came after many tries in his role as the girls’ basketball coach; Anniston has made seven Final Fours and three appearances in the final.
Bullock was named 4A-6A Calhoun County coach of the year.
Guard Allasha Dudley, the state-tourney most valuable player, went on to become the 4A-6A Calhoun County player of the year and ASWA 4A player of the year.
Garden harvest
What a year for Spring Garden High School sports.
The girls’ basketball team beat St. Luke’s 53-45 on Feb. 27 in Birmingham, claiming the Panthers’ seventh state title and sixth under current head coach Ricky Austin. Daughter Ace Austin, then just a seventh-grader, scored 10 of her game-high 14 points in the second half, as Spring Garden turned an early 12-point deficit into victory.
Spring Garden’s football team made school history. Playing the program’s first-ever season in 2A, up from 1A, the Panthers won their region and reached the semifinal round of the playoffs for the first time.
From winter through fall, it was boom times for ball in the Garden.
Piedmont takes county
Piedmont’s baseball team managed to make school history before the pandemic forced the shutdown of spring sports, winning the program’s first county title in the sport.
After narrowly gaining the top seed in an 8-6 vote among county coaches, Piedmont went on to beat Alexandria 6-1 in the March 10 title game in Jacksonville State University’s Jim Case Stadium.
Piedmont, still the reigning 3A state runner-up from 2019, left JSU 13-0 that night and hoping for bigger things.
March 13
It wasn’t to be, thanks to the pandemic.
In response to Alabama State Department of Education directives to close all schools across the state for two-and-a-half weeks, the AHSAA suspended all athletic activities during that time.
The stoppage became permanent March 26, when state schools Superintendent Eric Mackey announced an end to spring extracurricular activities in response to Gov. Kay Ivey’s directive that public schools switch to remote learning.
Over the next two months, The Star featured several spring-sports seniors, many expressing their disappointment at losing the end of their final high school seasons unexpectedly soon.
Team activities resumed June 1 across Alabama with limited summer workouts. Coaches and athletes across the spectrum of high school sports gained acquaintance with the new world of best practices related to pandemic safety.
Heart stops
On May 15, Sacred Heart announced that it would drop varsity athletics in a move that fit within a broader rebranding of the school.
Gone with the shocking decision were the school’s wildly successful basketball teams.
The boys won four 1A state titles in as many years during a string of six Final Four appearances. The Cardinals had become one of Calhoun County’s top draws.
The girls became an emergent contender in the county and made the Northeast Regional in each of their final two seasons.
Boys’ coach Ralpheal Graves, an Anniston native, moved on to Huntsville to become Mae Jemison’s head coach. Girls’ coach Marcus Harrell now coaches Ranburne’s boys.
Fall with ball
On July 23, AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese triggered a collective exhale in the prep sports community when he announced that fall sports would start on schedule.
Football season saw a smattering of school systems cancel seasons. In-season forfeits and replacement games became the new normal, as did individual quarantines.
Weaver forfeited two games, as did Jacksonville. One of Jacksonville’s forfeits included the would-be region championship at Handley. Piedmont’s victory over 7A Grissom came in a replacement game, after one of those Jacksonville forfeits.
Anniston forfeited its region game against Handley.
Donoho forfeited the White Plains game and rescheduled its game against Pleasant Valley for their mutual open date.
Still, more than 90 percent of all games in Alabama played out as scheduled, according to the AHSAA. Postseason went off almost without a hitch.
The area produced 13 playoff teams, with Handley winning the 4A title. Piedmont and Spring Garden also advanced to the semifinals. All eight playoff teams from Calhoun County advanced to the second round for the second year in a row, and five made the quarterfinals for the second year in a row.
Volleyball also completed its season, despite five schools in the Calhoun County system quarantining at some point in the season. A tragically timed quarantine forced Ohatchee’s fifth-ranked varsity team to sit out its area playoff loss to Piedmont.
Still, Jacksonville won its record 11th county title under longtime head coach David Clark and reached the Elite Eight. Alexandria, Pleasant Valley, Spring Garden and Donoho also made it to Birmingham, with Donoho backing up its 2019 1A title with a runner-up finish.
Jake takes state
The cross country season also played out, with Oxford’s boys and White Plains’ girls winning county titles. White Plains’ girls repeated, and Oxford’s boys won their first county title since 2013.
Individually, White Plains’ Jake Moore repeated as county boys’ champion and won the 4A state meet. Pleasant Valley’s Trinity Roberts won her second county title.