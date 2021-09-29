Conn, Strickland help White Plains' girls win Bulldog Twilight XC meet

Maddyn Conn and Anna Strickland finished 1-2 to help the White Plains’ girls win the Bulldog Twilight XC meet at McClellan on Tuesday.
Conn posted the fastest time, finishing in 19 minutes, 46 seconds.. Strickland came in second at 20:29.7.
Alexandria finished third, Jacksonville fourth, Oxford seventh, Pleasant Valley eighth and Ohatchee ninth.
Oxford’s Katie Keur finished third overall with a time of 20:46.3. Jacksonville’s Sarah Sloughfy (fourth, 21.17.3), Alexandria’s Michaela Moore (fifth, 21:25.7) and Michaela Watts (seventh, 21:44.6), Oxford’s Emerson Maniscalco (ninth, 21:58.4) and White Plains’ Adriana Sotelo (10th, 22.23.0) rounded out local finishers in the top 10.
Oxford’s boys finished in second place behind Southside-Gadsden. Pleasant Valley was third, Alexandria fourth, White Plains fifth, Jacksonville ninth, Donoho 11th, Ohatchee 12th and Piedmont 14th.
Oxford’s Noah George led local finishers, coming in third with a time of 16:43.9. Pleasant Valley’s Cayden Nelson was fourth (16:51.3), Oxford’s Evan Somers eighth (17:48.8) and Alexandria’s Jonah Medders 10th (18.09.0).