College Football Playoff: Tide falls short; Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, TCU in

Alabama didn't make the four-team College Football Playoff field, which was announced this morning.
The Crimson Tide (10-2) was fifth in the final playoff rankings, while Tennessee (10-2) was sixth.
As the highest-ranked Southeastern Conference squad not included in the CFP, Alabama will play in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 against Big 12 champion Kansas State. Tennessee will play Clemson in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.
"You look at the big wins. The wins they had over Penn State, over Notre Dame," CFP chairman Boo Corrigan said on the broadcast. "Alabama had wins over Texas, Mississippi State. The overall body of work for Ohio State. The one loss they had, against Michigan, was a one-score game until late."
The playoff will include top-seeded Georgia (13-0), which beat LSU in the SEC Championship Game 50-30 on Saturday. Michigan (13-0), the Big Ten champions, is the No. 2 seed, while Big 12 runner-up TCU (12-1) is seeded third. Ohio State (11-1) is fourth.
In the semifinals, which are Dec. 31, Georgia will face Ohio State in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Michigan and TCU will meet in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.
The national championship game will be Jan. 9 in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
