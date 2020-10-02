Coaches expecting competitive Calhoun County volleyball tournament

The 48th annual Calhoun County volleyball tournament begins Saturday and will conclude with the championship match at Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday at 6 p.m. The tournament format will be best-of-five, single-elimination.
Saturday’s matches through the quarterfinal round will be played at four sites. Each of the top four seeds — No. 1 Alexandria, No. 2 Jacksonville, No. 3 Donoho and No. 4 Ohatchee — will host preliminary rounds. At Ohatchee and Donoho, matches are scheduled at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon. At Jacksonville and Alexandria there will be 10:30 a.m. and noon matches.
The semifinal matches will be played at Saks High School on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. Admission will be $6 on Saturday and an additional $6 for the championship on Monday.
The coaches of the five highest seeds expect a competitive tournament.
Alexandria coach Whitney Welch was a three-time all-county tournament player and a member of Alexandria’s 2001 tournament winner. She guided the Valley Cubs to county tournament titles in 2018 and 2019. Monday, in a tri-match at Jacksonville, Alexandria improved to 2-1 on the season against No. 2 Jacksonville but lost to No. 3 Donoho for the first time. Welch emphasized the importance of playing well all the time, playing consistently.
“You can’t turn it on and off. When you have two games, you can’t play in one and not the other one. You have to find consistency,” Welch said. “That’s what I think is going to be big Saturday for everybody. If you show up and play well, you’re probably going to do well. If you don’t, you could struggle.”
Starting in 2000, Jacksonville has won 10 county tournament titles, all under current head coach David Clark.
“It’s just a day-to-day thing with the top four or five teams in this county. It depends on who you are that day. That’s the way I honestly feel about it. … You’ve got to be good on that day or you can get beat. I mean, anybody can,” Clark said. “I haven’t seen Ohatchee live so I don’t know how strong they are, really don’t have any idea, but I’ve seen Donoho and Alexandria and obviously those matches can go any direction. I can’t really say about Ohatchee but based on who they beat I would assume that they can play with anybody, too. PV (Pleasant Valley) is coming off quarantine and Oxford always has the best athletes. What you do on Saturday is what it’s going to come down to.”
Jamie Clendenin’s Donoho Falcons, seeded No. 3, will likely face No. 6 Oxford in the quarterfinal round. Donoho is 4-0 against Oxford so far this season but unless Oxford is upset earlier, the Falcons will have to beat the Yellow Jackets a fifth time to advance to a potential semifinal match with Jacksonville.
“Honestly, I think Oxford, if they show up on Saturday, could really give us a run for our money,” Clendenin said Thursday afternoon.
In her third year as Ohatchee’s varsity head coach, Rebecca Hughes is looking to get the Indians to the championship match for the first time since 2009.
“I think we’re all very evenly matched. I really think whoever comes and brings their ‘A’ game that day has a great possibility of getting to the finals and very possibly winning it,” Hughes said.
Dana Bryant has her Pleasant Valley team at the No. 5 seed. Bryant was a two-time all-tournament pick as a player for the Raiders, played on the 1994 county tournament title winner and coached Pleasant Valley to the 2017 county tournament championship.
“I’m just going to tell you, in county tournament, anything is possible. … I think there are several teams that have a good shot at fighting their way to the end and coming out,” Bryant said. “To know that you have an opportunity is very exciting and very motivating.”