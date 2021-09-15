Cleburne County resurgence has fans McGrinning ear to ear

HEFLIN — Contrary to potential notions about Cleburne County’s first 4-0 start since 2007, it’s not the new turf.
Yes, the Tigers scored 43 or more points all three times they played on L.E. Bell Stadium’s new artificial turf this season. Yes, they scored 20 the one time they played on someone else’s field, the grass at White Plains.
Just like this Heflin team in a town used to winning, but not recently, the new turf is a hit.
“We definitely like the new turf,” third-year coach Joby Burns said. “There’s no doubt about it. It’s been great. We’re excited about it.”
The burgeoning success story Cleburne County (4-0, 2-0 region) will take to its key Class 4A, Region 4 game at top-ranked Handley (2-0, 1-0) on Friday came about through maturity, hard work and a healthy rising star at quarterback.
An X-factor new assistant coach has had an impact, as well.
Cleburne County’s 3-7 finish in 2020 was its best since a 9-3 run in 2015 under legendary former head coach Michael Shortt, who won 144 games in 21 years. Shortt retired after the 2018 season, and Cleburne County hired Joby Burns from Danny Horn’s Clay Central staff.
Burns came from the Lineville side of the now-merged Lineville-Clay County rivalry and knows winning.
Cleburne County went 2-8, 1-9 and 2-8 in the three seasons before Burns arrived. The Tigers went 2-8 with a large senior group in his first season then 3-7 with a younger team in 2020.
The payoff has been this season’s 4-0 start, which includes victories over Ohatchee, Beulah, White Plains and Munford.
“We’re playing better,” Burns said. “We’re a year older, stronger, faster, and we’ve worked hard. We had a great offseason and a great spring, and just we’ve worked really hard.
“We’re older. A lot of the guys right now played the last year, and some even played the last two years as really young guys.”
A bigger, stronger and healthy quarterback, Kyler McGrinn, has provided the wow factor. The sophomore had completed 36 of 66 passes for 548 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 361 yards and seven scores.
Five of his touchdown runs came in a 47-20 victory over Munford last week.
McGrinn was the starter coming into his freshman year but developed pain in his throwing elbow during the Beulah-forfeit week that followed a season-opening loss to Ohatchee. He continued to play without passing for the next two games then tried to reopen the passing part of his game against Handley.
McGrinn didn’t have his usual zip.
“We could just tell; there was nothing on the ball,” Burns said. “It still was hurting him to throw it.”
Concern grew that McGrinn had more going on than strained ligaments or tendons. X-rays revealed he did.
“I played three games last season with it being broke,” McGrinn said. “We went to the doctor, and it turns out I broke the growth plate inside of my elbow.”
The injury required surgery and scrapped the rest of his freshman football season. He missed five games, five more chances to grow and learn.
“He would’ve definitely played the whole year last year,” Burns said. “I don’t know how that all would’ve went.
“I’m really pleased right now just for the fact that I was thinking, at least last year, we'd get through a lot of the growing pains with a ninth-grade quarterback and just the experience factor would be so much better this year.”
A new offensive mind on the coaching staff has helped McGrinn and Burns.
Ken Cofer retired from Dodge County High School in Georgia and brought new touches that include a faster-paced offense. Cleburne County goes no huddle and gets to the line quickly after a big play.
It’s worked for more than McGrinn. Tailback Devante Cantrell has rushed for 459 yards and eight touchdowns.
Cantrell averages 7.8 yards a carry, and McGrinn 8.2.
McGrinn likes greater emphasis on run-pass options. Burns likes turning play calling over to a full-time offensive mind.
“I called plays last year, and I didn’t think it would be near as tough to do,” Burns said. “I called plays for a long time, but just doing a little bit of everything has taken a lot off of me, and he does a great job with it.”
It’s all part of the brew that’s come together to make Cleburne County one of the area’s most improved teams. The Tigers’ best start in 14 years has drawn bigger home crowds, Burns said.
It keeps a McGrinn on the face of a quarterback who grew up in Heflin and heard all about legends like Tyrone Prothro and Todd Bates.
“They were really good at football, and people came to watch them and talked about them,” McGrinn said.