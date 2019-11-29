KIMBERLY — For the second straight year, Danny Horn will lead his Clay Central squad into Auburn University’s Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Class 5A state championship game. The Volunteers advanced with a 27-0 win at Mortimer Jordan.
The duo of Quentin Knight and Jaidarrius McNealey combined for 183 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries. Clay Central quarterback Philip Ogles was 12-of-21 passing for 122 yards and a rushing touchdown. Horn’s defense held Mortimer Jordan to 121 yards of total offense as the Volunteers compiled 325.
Clay Central (12-2) will face Pleasant Grove (13-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m. Horn and the Volunteers have won their last nine playoff games, while compiling a 24-5 overall record in two years.