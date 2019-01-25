BIRMINGHAM -- Oxford defeated Gardendale to take its third straight Class 6A state wrestling duals championship.
Oxford claims its trophy as state duals champs for 6A, a threepeat. pic.twitter.com/TG11paxuH3— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) January 26, 2019
Complete results with video from the Yellow Jackets' winning matches:
106: Melton Powe (Gardendale Hs) over Garrett Howell (Oxford) Dec 9-7
113: Alex Webb (Gardendale Hs) over Kash Hornsby (Oxford) Fall 1:21
120: Kaleb Shelton (Oxford) over Vincet Zeigler (Gardendale Hs) Fall 4:38
126: Landon Burrage (Oxford) over Luis Pribyl (Gardendale Hs) Dec 4-3
132: Wesley Slick (Oxford) over Devyn Scoggins (Gardendale Hs) Dec 14-7
138: Jakob Chisolm (Oxford) over Keenan Wyatt (Gardendale Hs) Maj 11-1
145: Chase Hicks (Oxford) over Dalton Brazeel (Gardendale Hs) Fall 1:11
152: Reed Hill (Oxford) over Russ Boackle (Gardendale Hs) Dec 6-0
160: Carson Kim (Gardendale Hs) over Kendrick Young (Oxford) Fall 4:35
170: Tristen Latham (Oxford) over Isaac Gillis (Gardendale Hs) Fall 1:55
182: Derrick Orvik (Gardendale Hs) over Keeshon Siaosi (Oxford) Fall 4:45
195: Octavius Adair (Oxford) over Nate Crim (Gardendale Hs) TF 20-2
220: Kobe Shumaker (Oxford) over Jeremy Simpson (Gardendale Hs) Fall 1:02
285: Trevon Tanniehill (Gardendale Hs) over Jalen Bradford (Oxford) Fall 1:07