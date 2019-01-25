BIRMINGHAM -- Oxford defeated Gardendale to take its third straight Class 6A state wrestling duals championship.

Complete results with video from the Yellow Jackets' winning matches:

106: Melton Powe (Gardendale Hs) over Garrett Howell (Oxford) Dec 9-7

113: Alex Webb (Gardendale Hs) over Kash Hornsby (Oxford) Fall 1:21

120: Kaleb Shelton (Oxford) over Vincet Zeigler (Gardendale Hs) Fall 4:38

126: Landon Burrage (Oxford) over Luis Pribyl (Gardendale Hs) Dec 4-3

132: Wesley Slick (Oxford) over Devyn Scoggins (Gardendale Hs) Dec 14-7

138: Jakob Chisolm (Oxford) over Keenan Wyatt (Gardendale Hs) Maj 11-1

145: Chase Hicks (Oxford) over Dalton Brazeel (Gardendale Hs) Fall 1:11

152: Reed Hill (Oxford) over Russ Boackle (Gardendale Hs) Dec 6-0

160: Carson Kim (Gardendale Hs) over Kendrick Young (Oxford) Fall 4:35

170: Tristen Latham (Oxford) over Isaac Gillis (Gardendale Hs) Fall 1:55

182: Derrick Orvik (Gardendale Hs) over Keeshon Siaosi (Oxford) Fall 4:45

195: Octavius Adair (Oxford) over Nate Crim (Gardendale Hs) TF 20-2

220: Kobe Shumaker (Oxford) over Jeremy Simpson (Gardendale Hs) Fall 1:02

285: Trevon Tanniehill (Gardendale Hs) over Jalen Bradford (Oxford) Fall 1:07

 

