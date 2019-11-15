WELLBORN — Jeff Smith received a chilly surprise Friday night as the final horn sounded on The Hill.
With the temperature in the low 40s, Wellborn players doused their head coach with a bucket of ice water after finishing off a 21-14 victory over previously unbeaten Susan Moore.
Plenty of hugs from the Wellborn faithful followed as the Panthers advanced to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs for the first time since 2014.
“I’m just very thankful to be back in the quarterfinals,” Smith said. “It’s been four years since we’ve been here, and you know what, I appreciate it a lot more now than I did then.”
Jett Smith powered Wellborn’s offense with 171 rushing yards on 20 carries. Whenever the Panthers needed a big play, more often than not, Smith was there to move the chains.
Wellborn’s defense also played a vital part in the victory, coming up with a critical stop deep in its own territory late in the fourth quarter.
With the Panthers clinging to a 21-14 lead, Susan Moore drove the ball down to Wellborn’s 9-yard line where it faced fourth-and-two. Running back Anthony Cervantes had been picking up that type of yardage with regularity throughout the contest, but a critical delay of game penalty forced Susan Moore to go to the air. Quarterback Camden Lackey’s pass sailed out of the back of the end zone, forcing a turnover on downs and allowing Wellborn to run out the clock.
What to know
—Kentrez Hunt finished with seven carries for 34 yards. He scored Wellborn’s first touchdown of the night on an 18-yard run. The score set a new school record for most points scored in a single season, breaking the mark held by the 1977 team.
—Calvin Spinks carried the ball 13 times for 55 yards and added a 21-yard reception. His 2-yard touchdown run gave the Panthers a 14-0 lead.
—Bryson Heath scored the game-winning touchdown on a 4-yard run, breaking a 14-14 tie. He finished with eight carries for 39 yards.
—Lackey’s 37-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Sisson got Susan Moore on the board. Cervantes, who finished with 23 carries for 138 yards, scored the Bulldogs’ final touchdown of the night on a 5-yard run.
—The win was Wellborn’s 11th of the season. It’s Jeff Smith’s first 11-win season in 23 years as a head coach.
Who said
—Jeff Smith on Jett Smith’s play: “Jett always plays hard, offensively and defensively. I thought our offensive line did a great job blocking tonight, though. When he would turn it up in there, those guards were just unloading when they were pulling out there.”
—Jett Smith on Wellborn’s rematch with Randolph County: “I feel like that’s going to be a good rematch, and I feel like we’re ready.”
Next up
—Wellborn (11-1) will travel to Randolph County (11-1) next week for a quarterfinal matchup. The Tigers beat Wellborn 17-14 on Oct. 11, handing the Panthers their only loss of the season.