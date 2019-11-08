LOCUST FORK — Kentrez Hunt caught a touchdown pass and rushed for two more as Wellborn walloped host Locust Fork 54-14 in the Class 3A state playoffs Friday night.
Locust Fork (6-5) had won five of its last six and finished second in Region 5, but the Hornets were no match for Wellborn (10-1), which tied for the Region 6 championship but got the third seed in the playoffs because of tiebreakers.
Wellborn led 48-7 at halftime and played mostly reserves in the second half.
Jett Smith threw for two touchdowns and rushed 1 yard for a touchdown. Hunt scored on a 28-yard pass from Smith and rushed for scores of 4 and 22 yards.
Calvin Spinks caught a 37-yard scoring pass from Smith and rushed 74 yards for a touchdown.
Logan Brooks scored on a 35-yard carry, and Xavier Parker scored the Panthers' final touchdown with 28 seconds left in the third quarter.
Spinks finished with 172 rushing yards on five carries, while Hunt had 45 yards, Brooks 40 and Smith 34.
Wellborn rushed for 453 yards and passed for 65 as Smith completed 2 of 3 throws.