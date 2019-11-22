WEDOWEE — Throughout the years that Wellborn’s current football upperclassmen rambled through the lower levels, they always ran up against a brick wall called Randolph County.
They’re juniors and seniors now, and they just cleared the wall.
Jett Smith accounted for 205 yards and three touchdowns, and the Panthers made a key stop on the third quarter’s opening drive en route to a 27-20 victory at Randolph County on Friday in a Class 3A quarterfinal.
Wellborn (11-1), whose only loss this season came against Randolph County, earned a semifinal shot at Piedmont next week. The game will mark a rematch of a regular-season classic, won by Wellborn, 40-35.
The Panthers reached the semifinals for the first time since 1995, joining Piedmont and three other Calhoun County teams. On one of the biggest nights for county high school football in recent memory, Oxford will play host to Pinson Valley in 6A, and Jacksonville will play host to Anniston in 4A.
“Since I’ve been here, I’ve never seen Wellborn go to the semifinals,” Smiths said. “None of us have went this far before, and it’s just very big for us.”
The Wellborn-Piedmont winner will play the T.R. Miller-Mobile Christian winner in the state finals Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Randolph County, which beat Wellborn 17-14 on Braxton Daniel’s game-ending field goal Oct. 11, finishes 11-2, coming one win short of its fourth semifinal appearance in five years.
“We didn’t expect our kids to make it this far,” Randolph County coach Pat Prestridge said. “We lost a lot last year, our whole offensive line coming back. To make it this far with a new offensive line except one guy, hat’s off to our guys.”
The regular-season loss to Randolph County became the confidence boost that has propelled Wellborn to five straight wins, Wellborn coach Jeff Smith said. That game began a three-game gauntlet that also featured region rivals Pleasant Valley and Piedmont to close the regular season.
Wellborn played the regular-season loss to Randolph County without injured tackle Dalton Gilbert. He played Friday.
“We felt like we had to score 28 to win, and we came up one short,” Jeff Smith said. “They have a tremendous defense. That’s the best defense we’ve seen the entire year. …
“Our offensive line just blocked well.”
Jett Smith rushed for a game-high 124 yards, including a 2-yard sneak to give Wellborn a 21-14 lead on the third quarter’s final play. He also threw for two scores, including a 30-yard pass to Calvin Spinks to make it 27-20 with 2:40 to play.
Spinks’ halfback pass to Tanner McQueen three plays prior to that, a 32-yard completion to the Randolph County 25-yard line, converted third down and nine set up Smith’s scoring pass to Hunt.
“We’ve had both of those passes in our arsenal for the year,” Jeff Smith said. “Tonight, we were able to us it.”
Led by Dante Jordan’s 112 rushing yards, Randolph County closed to within 21-20 on his 39-yard run at 7:55 of the fourth quarter, but Daniel missed the would-be tying extra point.
With the game tied 14-14 at the half, the Tigers held the ball for the first 6:55 of the third quarter, moving 57 yards in 11 plays, but Daniel was a hair wide left on a 25-yard field goal try from the left hash mark.
“That was huge,” Jeff Smith said. “It kept the momentum on our side.”
Jordan got the scoring started with a 71-yard punt return at 7:39 of the first quarter, but Wellborn answered with a 66-yard drive, ending in Kentrez Hunt’s 4-yard touchdown run to tie it at 4:05.
Randolph County came back in kind, going 64 yards in 12 plays, taking a 14-7 lead on Johnathan Prothro’s 1-yard run at 10:06 of the second quarter.
Answering again, Wellborn went 66 yards in 11 plays. Jett Smith threw a key third-down pass to Ahmad Noel for 11 yards to keep the drive alive early then eluded the rush to throw for a 19-yard score to Logan Hill to tie the game 14-14 at 2:58.
It all went into the brew that earned a Wellborn team making its first playoff appearance since 2015 its first semifinal appearance since the Clinton Administration.
“Piedmont is a good team, but we’ve played them before,” Jett Smith said. “It’s always tough playing them again, but I think we’ll do good.”