Cold Springs at Ranburne Action BW 04.JPG

Ranburne's Caden Mitchell scores a defensive touchdown during the Cold Springs at Ranburne game. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

RANBURNE — Ranburne scored two defensive touchdowns, Christian Smith ran for two and Ben Jackson threw two more as the Bulldogs beat Cold Springs 44-0 in the Class 2A state playoffs Friday.

Mason Nolen started the scoring with a 30-yard interception return. Cade Mitchell ran back a fumble 60 yards for a touchdown. Mitchell also kicked five extra points and a 27-yard field goal Friday.

Smith rushed for touchdowns covering 1 and 17 yards. Jackson threw a 40-yard scoring pass to Jaxson Langley and 15 yards to Caleb Hornsby.

Hunter Hollis rushed for 89 yards on 15 carries, and Langley caught two passes for 50 yards.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...