RANBURNE — Ranburne scored two defensive touchdowns, Christian Smith ran for two and Ben Jackson threw two more as the Bulldogs beat Cold Springs 44-0 in the Class 2A state playoffs Friday.
Mason Nolen started the scoring with a 30-yard interception return. Cade Mitchell ran back a fumble 60 yards for a touchdown. Mitchell also kicked five extra points and a 27-yard field goal Friday.
Smith rushed for touchdowns covering 1 and 17 yards. Jackson threw a 40-yard scoring pass to Jaxson Langley and 15 yards to Caleb Hornsby.
Hunter Hollis rushed for 89 yards on 15 carries, and Langley caught two passes for 50 yards.