GERALDINE — Next up, the rematch.
Piedmont dispatched Geraldine 33-7 in the Class 3A state quarterfinals on the road Friday night, which sets up a rematch with Calhoun County foe Wellborn. Earlier in the season, Wellborn won 40-35, giving Piedmont its only loss of the season. Wellborn advanced with a 27-20 quarterfinal win at Randolph County.
According to the AHSAA bracket, Piedmont is scheduled to host that 3A semifinal Friday night.
Against Geraldine, Piedmont dominated from the start. The Bulldogs scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter and cruised from there. Geraldine didn't get its lone touchdown until the fourth quarter after Piedmont already had posted its 33 points.
Piedmont's Jack Hayes had a big night, scoring two touchdowns and passing for two more. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 177 yards. He gained 96 rushing yards, which led the Bulldogs.
Elijah Johnson added 36 rushing yards and a touchdown. Silas Thompson caught six passes for 79 yards and a touchdown, while Max Hanson latched onto four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Piedmont got its first touchdown on a 9-yard run by Johnson with 6:33 left in the first period. About two minutes later, Hayes found Thompson for a 9-yard scoring pass to make it 14-0.
Geraldine drove to the Piedmont 19 but lost a fumble. The Bulldogs later pushed their lead to 20-0 on Hayes' 1-yard touchdown run.
With 1:24 left in the first half, Geraldine turned over the ball on downs at the Piedmont 21. The Bulldogs immediately drove for another score on a six-play drive. Hayes ran the final 5 yards for a touchdown with six seconds to go. That gave Piedmont a 26-0 halftime lead.
In the fourth period, Hayes found Hanson for a 16-yard touchdown.
With 3:51 to go, Geraldine got its lone touchdown on an 11-yard run by Anthony Baldwin.