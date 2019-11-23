SPRING GARDEN — Trailing by 13 points late in the fourth quarter, Spring Garden mounted a furious comeback attempt but fell to visiting Pickens County 31-24 in the quarterfinal round of the Class 1A playoffs.
Junior quarterback Ryley Kirk scored on a 15-yard run with 2:10 to play, making the score 31-24. Kirk, listed as 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds, turned the corner at left end then ran over two Pickens County defenders for the final five yards of his touchdown run.
“You look at his size, look at everything else,” Panthers head coach Jason Howard said later, shaking his head in wonder, “but he’s a winner. He finds a way.
“He finds a way.”
The Panthers then recovered an onside kick at the Pickens County 45-yard line but were penalized 15 yards and began their final possession at the Spring Garden 40. Spring Garden picked up a first down at the Pickens County 41.
After a delay penalty against the Panthers, Kirk’s completion to Luke Welsh set up a fourth-and-four at the Pickens County 35.
Kirk was forced to scramble and his run came up a yard short of a first down with 29.8 seconds to play. The Tornadoes took a knee and the game ended.
“They believed until the very end,” Howard said of his players. “Until we didn’t get it and they got the ball back on that fourth down play, they thought they were going to win the ball game.
“I thought we were going to win the ball game.”
Pickens County improved to 11-2.
What to know
—Spring Garden needed just three plays to score after receiving the opening kickoff. Welsh ran for 11 yards on the first snap and Kirk completed a deep pass to wide receiver Cooper Austin for a 51-yard touchdown on the third. The first of four unsuccessful two-point attempts left the Panthers leading 6-0 with 10:51 still to play in the first quarter.
—An interception by Welsh late in the first quarter set the stage for Spring Garden’s second score. From midfield, Kirk threw to Austin at the Pickens County 30 and the fleet junior turned the play into a 50-yard touchdown. With 3.2 seconds on the first-quarter clock the Panthers led 12-6.
—Trailing 13-12, Spring Garden took the lead for the final time with 10:19 to go in the second quarter. You guessed it — Kirk and Austin combined on another long scoring pass. This one covered 70 yards. A Pickens County defensive player tipped the ball near the Pickens County 35 but the ball stayed in the air and Austin stayed focused. He snagged the pass and scored easily.
—Spring Garden finished 11-2 for the second straight season. Until last year, no Spring Garden team had ever experienced 11 wins.
Who said
—Howard on Spring Garden’s inability to run the football: “Their defense did a good job of neutralizing us at the line of scrimmage. We just weren’t able to run the football when we needed to, and I think that was the difference in the ball game.”