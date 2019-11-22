OXFORD — Oxford finally got the monkey off its back.
The Yellow Jackets defeated Clay-Chalkville 20-13 on Friday night to advance to the semifinals of the Class 6A state playoffs for the first time since 2011.
The Cougars had been a thorn in Oxford’s side in recent years, posting regular-season wins over the Yellow Jackets this year and last year and eliminating them from the postseason in 2017 and 2018.
With stellar defense and big plays in the passing game, Oxford made sure it wouldn’t happen again.
Down 13-6 at halftime, Oxford’s offense found success through the air in the third quarter. Quarterback Trey Higgins threw a perfect deep ball, hitting Roc Taylor in stride for a 63-yard touchdown that knotted the score with 9:47 to play in the quarter.
After the defense forced a quick three-and-out, Higgins was at it again, hitting Zay Britt on a fade route for a 36-yard score with 7:09 left in the quarter.
Britt’s touchdown reception proved to be the game-winner. Oxford’s defense made sure of that, holding the Cougars to just 40 yards of total offense in the second half.
“If you’re up by seven points, and a team has to drive the length of the field on that defense, it’s tough. It’s real tough,” Oxford head coach Keith Etheredge said.
Higgins acknowledged that it felt “amazing” to finally break through against Clay-Chalkville, but he knows the Yellow Jackets still have work to do.
“This win, we’re going to cherish it, me and my brothers in that locker room, but we can’t be satisfied until we hold up that blue map in Auburn,” Higgins said.
What to know
—Oxford’s offense struggled in the first half. Higgins’ first five passing attempts fell incomplete, and the Yellow Jackets mustered only 90 yards of total offense before halftime, with 54 of those coming on one J.B. Carlisle run. The defense kept Oxford within striking distance, however, when Delvon Fegans returned a fumble 22 yards for a touchdown.
—Higgins finished the game with 62 rushing yards on 21 attempts. He completed 3 of 9 passes for 106 yards and two scores. Carlisle led Oxford’s rushing attack with 122 yards on 17 carries.
—After Fegans’ defensive touchdown, Clay-Chalkville rattled off 13 unanswered points before halftime. Quarterback Damione Ward scored on a 3-yard run and kicker Jaren Van Winkle made field goals of 21 and 44 yards.
Who said
—Higgins on Oxford’s defense: “When you’ve got a defense like us, all you’ve got to do is put some points on the board, and they’re going to handle the rest. I love them boys on that side. They make us better, we make them better, and that’s what it’s all about.”
—Etheredge on second-half adjustments: “We just had to go in, make a couple of adjustments, get ’em in a couple formations where we can get some one-on-one matchups with Zay and Roc and some of those guys and give them an opportunity. Trey threw two perfect balls for the touchdowns, and those guys went up and got ’em.”
Next up
—Oxford (12-1) will host defending state champion Pinson Valley (10-2) in the semifinals next Friday. The two teams met in the regular season with the Jackets winning 34-33.