GURLEY — A missed extra point and a late touchdown sunk Alexandria 28-27 against Madison County on Friday in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Alexandria’s Ronnie Royal scored a touchdown with 1:44 left in the game to put the Valley Cubs up 27-21, but the extra point was missed. Madison County scored a touchdown with just 21 seconds left and converted the kick to win.
Alexandria’s season ends at 8-3, while Madison County advances to the quarterfinal round to face defending state champion Clay Central.
Alexandria returned two interceptions for scores Friday night, one by Royal and the other from Grady Trantham. Javais McGhee scored a second-quarter touchdown from 5 yards after a 53-yard pass from Wesley Wright to CJ Orr got the Valley Cubs in scoring range.
Brayden Parton also rushed for a 1-yard score in the second quarter.