HANDLEY -- Devontae Houston rushed for five touchdowns and recovered a fumble for a sixth to pace Handley past West Blocton 50-14 in the Class 4A playoffs.
Houston rushed for 235 yards on only 14 carries. His touchdown runs covered 10, 15, 85, 1 and 47 yards. He scored the first touchdown of the night when teammate Kahleb Bennett forced a fumble at the West Blocton 6, and Houston recovered for the touchdown. For good measure, Houston ran for the two-point conversion.
Houston also caught two passes for 39 yards. He punted twice for a 13-yard average. On defense, he made four tackles -- all solo stops.
Jamerqui Lewis scored the final touchdown on a 26-yard run. Jackson Hodnett kicked six extra points.