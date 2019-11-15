MONTGOMERY -- Montgomery Catholic scored the go-ahead touchdown with 19 seconds left in the third quarter and then held on for a 9-6 win over Handley on Friday.
Montgomery Catholic (12-0) advances to the Class 4A quarterfinals, while Handley's season ends at 7-5.
After a scoreless first half, Montgomery Catholic kicked a 41-yard field goal with 6:21 left in the third quarter. Handley answered with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Evan Cofield to Dylan Brooks to make it 6-3.
Montgomery Catholic went up 9-6 with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Christian Ivey to Myles Butler.
For Handley, Devontae Houston finished with 224 rushing yards on 38 carries. He also caught a pass for 19 yards and punted three times for a 28.3-yard average.
Houston helped lead Handley to 349 yards of total offense, while Montgomery Catholic had 149. The biggest stat, however -- Handley had three turnovers, while Montgomery Catholic had none.