TRINITY — Reid Williamon’s stop of Colton Keith for a safety with 7:37 to play proved to be Donoho’s only points in a 20-2 loss to Decatur Heritage in a second-round playoff matchup.
The Falcons finished 9-2 a year after going 9-3, falling in the second round both seasons.
Decatur Heritage, 12-0 headed into next week’s quarterfinal at Mars Hill Bible, led 7-0 on Arthur Orr’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Alex Malone at 5:51 of the first quarter.
The Eagles went up 14-0 on Keith’s 1-yard run at 2:03 of the third.
Up 14-2, Decatur Heritage closed the scoring on Garrett Rogers’ 31-yard return of a Ridge Hopkins fumble with seven seconds left.
Williamon led Donoho’s defense with 11.5 tackles, including 11 solo stops.