The last time the Anniston Bulldogs hosted a playoff game, former Jacksonville State great and current Los Angeles Charger Troymaine “Buster” Pope was running through defenses in a 2011 sprint to the semifinals
Friday night, in Anniston’s 35-7 home win in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs, the current Bulldogs had another workhorse, A.J. Brown.
“He’s the foundation for the team,” Anniston coach Rico White said. “That’s one of our leaders, one of our horses, and we’re going to ride him.”
Brown didn’t score the first touchdown, that one went to Tony Hunley on a 52-yard sprint. He did score the next four, and came up a yard short of a fifth after his outstretched hands couldn’t quite reach the ball into the end zone. The running back rushed for 256 yards on 24 carries and scored four rushing touchdowns.
“We knew what we had to do before we came out here,” Brown said. “We’re not just the next team to come through. We’ve got another week ahead of us, and we just gotta push through.”
A healthy dose of Brown and Hunley, who rushed for 104 in his own right, coupled with a dominant Bulldogs defense, put the game away early.
Anniston ran up 281 yards in the first half while allowing only 6 from Fairview, galloping out to a 28-0 lead.
After a slower opening to the second half and a Fairview score, Brown galloped for his fourth score on the ensuing drive to end any thoughts of a Fairview comeback quickly.
What to know
—Anniston harassed Fairview quarterback Parker Martin all night, sacking him seven times and intercepting him once, a Henley pickoff.
—Fairview’s score came on a tunnel screen from Martin to Mason Black. Black caught it at the 20 and wove his way through that stout Bulldog defense for a touchdown.
—Daveon Dukes added 58 passing yards while hitting on 4-of-5 attempts, including a 37-yarder to Mondrecko Thompson to set up a Brown score.
—The win sends Anniston to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs for the first time since that 2011 team.
Who said
—White on the win: “We’re a determined team. We were determined to get to the next round. The kids wanted to build the standard and a legacy of winning. One thing we preached all week was opportunity. Are you going to seize it or let it pass you by?”
—Brown on his game: “Without my O-line I couldn’t really do it. I was just following them, getting what I could get.”
Next up
—Anniston (8-4) advances to the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Bulldogs will host to Deshler, which beat Oneonta in the second round. Fairview finished its season at 9-3.