ANNISTON — Anniston found itself trailing Deshler in the fourth quarter of a defensive slugfest Friday night.
Then, two Bulldogs ran free.
Anniston scored 22 straight fourth-quarter points to blaze past Deshler 30-13 in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A playoffs Friday night, sending the Bulldogs to the semifinals in Anniston head coach Rico White’s second year on the job.
“I’m proud of how they jelled together and believed in each other,” White said after the game. “We told the team last year they built the foundation. This is how you keep a foundation going.”
After Deshler scored to go up 13-8, Anniston answered. A.J. Brown broke out for a 45-yarder down to the Tiger’s 2-yard line, plunging in on the next play. A defensive stop later, and there went Tony Hunley, getting the edge and turning on the jets for a 73-yarder to extend the lead to 23-13.
After a backpedaling interception from Jacques Thomas, one of two picks for the sophomore corner, it was Brown’s turn again.
Same play as Hunley, same sideline, same result, this time just three yards more at 76.
“They were pretty much the same play,” White said. “We kept pounding and pounding, and sucked them in, then we could hit them outside.”
The Bulldogs' win sets up a semifinal against a team Anniston knows well, region opponent and Calhoun County foe Jacksonville.
“That’s going to be ridiculous,” White said. “If I have to get them up for that kind of game, we’re in trouble anyway.”
Brown sprinted for 217 yards and two scores on 22 carries, with Hunley scoring two of his own with 127 yards on two carries.
What to know
—Before the fast and furious fourth, Friday night’s game was a defensive slugfest. Anniston managed 105 yards and eight points in the first, aided by Deshler quarterback and punter Will Pilgrim stepping out of the back of the end zone on a punt attempt for a safety. Anniston held Deshler to just 38 yards on 19 plays in the first half.
—The Tigers picked up their scoring slack in the second half with two big plays. Colton Patton ran 43 yards to get Deshler on the board, and Pilgrim found Will Collinsworth behind the Anniston defense for a 33-yarder that gave the Tigers their brief lead.
—The win sends Anniston to the semifinal round of the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Prior to 2011, the Bulldogs had not reached the semifinals since the 1994 team won the 6A state championship.
Who said
—White on his team’s offensive backfield: “A.J’s our horse and we ride him, but I’ll tell you what. Tony Hunley? Don’t sleep on him.”
—White on Deshler: “They’re a good team, man. Their linebackers are ridiculous.”
Next up
—Anniston (9-4) advances to the semifinal round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Bulldogs will travel up Alabama 21 to face Jacksonville in the semifinals. The Golden Eagles beat Anniston 38-30 in Anniston’s Lott-Mosby stadium earlier this season. Deshler finished its season at 9-4.