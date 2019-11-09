FAYETTE — Anniston put the “Big Dawg” offense to big use Friday, and the Bulldogs broke a playoff drought.
Tony Hunley scored twice and A.J. Brown once from Anniston’s version of the wildcat, and the Bulldogs beat Fayette County 19-6 to reach the second round of the playoffs for the first time since reaching the 2011 semifinals.
Anniston (7-4) will play host to Fairview next week, with the winner advancing to a quarterfinal showdown with either Oneonta or Deshler.
Brown rushed for 125 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown.
Hunley added 97 yards, with touchdown runs of four and eight yards.
Anniston’s defense, meanwhile, held Fayette County to 120 total yards.
Fayette County is coached by former Munford head coach Bill Smith. His first Fayette County team finished 8-3.