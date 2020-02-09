Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County volleyball: Welch guided Alexandria to another great season

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria keeps having to replace key graduation losses in volleyball, yet keeps clearing high bars in Calhoun County and postseason competition.
The Valley Cubs did it again in 2019, making veteran coach Whitney Welch the pick as The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County volleyball coach of the year.
With two returning starters from 2018, Alexandria repeated as county champion. The Valley Cubs finished 45-12 and made the deepest postseason run among big-school county teams, falling to eventual state champion Jasper in the 5A semifinals.
Led by Alabama-bound outside hitter McKinley Ferguson, Jasper was widely considered to be the state’s top team in all classifications in 2019.
The 2019 Valley Cubs had to replace key graduation losses, including hitter Kendal Bumpus and libero Kinsley Gregoria, the 2018 county big-schools player of the year. Junior Jordan Beason stepped in for Bumpus, earning county player of the year for 2019. Sarah Pelham proved ready for her turn at libero, with 589 digs, all-tourney honors at county and second-team all-county selection.
“For us to get to the Final Four with an inexperienced group was huge for our program,” Welch said. “We didn’t have it easy. Class 5A North was not easy. We weren’t in an easy area. We had to fight our way through that.”