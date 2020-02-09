Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County volleyball: The complete team

Class 4A-6A all-Calhoun County volleyball team
Coach of the year: Whitney Welch, Alexandria
Player of the year: Jordan Beason, Alexandria
First team
Jordan Beason, H, Alexandria
Anna Johnson, S, Alexandria
Madison Wallace, H, Alexandria
Kayla Broom, H, Jacksonville
Brenna Stone, H, Jacksonville
Lakijah Brown, H, Oxford
Shania Vincent, H, Oxford
Second team
Lexi Weber, H, Alexandria
Kandyn Blankenship, H, Alexandria
Sarah Pelham, L, Alexandria
Molly Wilson, S, Jacksonville
Ally Harris, RS, Jacksonville
Brittany Davis, L, Oxford
Aumaria Lindsey, RS, Oxford
Gracie Morgan, White Plains
Honorable mention
Alexandria: Ashley Parker, Kaylee Smith.
Jacksonville: Bailee Pritchett, Caitlin Clark, Lexi Callahan.
Oxford: Cadie Burn, Tanyia McDonald, Kierstin Woods.