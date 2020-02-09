Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County volleyball: The complete team

Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Class 4A-6A all-Calhoun County volleyball team

Coach of the year: Whitney Welch, Alexandria

Player of the year: Jordan Beason, Alexandria

First team

Jordan Beason, H, Alexandria

Anna Johnson, S, Alexandria

Madison Wallace, H, Alexandria

Kayla Broom, H, Jacksonville

Brenna Stone, H, Jacksonville

Lakijah Brown, H, Oxford

Shania Vincent, H, Oxford

Second team

Lexi Weber, H, Alexandria

Kandyn Blankenship, H, Alexandria

Sarah Pelham, L, Alexandria

Molly Wilson, S, Jacksonville

Ally Harris, RS, Jacksonville

Brittany Davis, L, Oxford

Aumaria Lindsey, RS, Oxford

Gracie Morgan, White Plains

Honorable mention

Alexandria: Ashley Parker, Kaylee Smith.

Jacksonville: Bailee Pritchett, Caitlin Clark, Lexi Callahan.

Oxford: Cadie Burn, Tanyia McDonald, Kierstin Woods.

