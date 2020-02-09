Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County volleyball: Beason took leadership role for Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — Jordan Beason entered the 2019 volleyball season with no small task.
Alexandria returned just two starters, and she had to step in for graduated hitter Kendal Bumpus.
The junior didn’t disappoint, and her leading role in another strong season for the Valley Cubs earned her the nod as The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County volleyball player of the year.
Alexandria repeated as county champion en route to a 45-12 record. The Valley Cubs reached the 5A state semifinals, the deepest postseason run of all county big-school teams, before falling to eventual state champion Jasper, widely regarded as the best team in any classification in 2019.
For her part, Beason contributed 460 kills and 335 digs. She was the county tournament’s offensive most valuable player.
Beason spoke with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for the player-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: You’ve had some time to reflect, so what are your thoughts on the season that was for Alexandria?
Answer: I really liked this year’s team. We really had good chemistry. I just think we put in the work over the summer and bought in as a team. We did good this year.
Q: What were Coach Whitney Welch’s expectations for you coming into the season?
A: She didn’t really say anything, but I just knew I needed to be big. I had to fill in a big spot.
Q: What was it like to step in for Kendal Bumpus?
A: It was a big role. I just had to work really hard over the summer. She was really good, and I had to fill her shoes.
Q: Considering how much your team had to replace from 2018, what did it mean to repeat at county?
A: That really meant a lot. We always put that as one of our goals. We had a young team this year, and we did pretty good to be that young.
Q: What’s the hope for next season?
A: I’ve just got to take the same mentality that I had this year. I really want to get back to state for my senior year.
Q: Where do things stand on recruiting for you?
A: I’ve heard from a couple of colleges. I’m going to go to a bunch of camps this summer, and I hope to get more. I’m hoping to get in Alabama’s or Auburn’s camp, JSU maybe.